Pakistan Super League on TV: How to watch PSL live, full fixture list

The Pakistan Super League will proceed to go forward regardless of coronavirus fears, however with an tailored finish to the event

4 days have been shaved off the size of the event with the play-offs lowered to a semi-final double header and a closing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to know to watch the Pakistan Super League.

How to watch Pakistan Super League

You’ll be able to watch matches stay on HUM Masala (Sky: Channel 732, Virgin Media: Channel 833).

The HUM channel pink button gives you all the particulars on matches they’re displaying all through the event, with loads of motion to be aired.

Take a look at our full fixture list beneath for UK match instances.

Pakistan Super League fixtures

Friday 13th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (3:00pm)

Saturday 14th March

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (2:00pm)

Sunday 15th March

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (9:00am)

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (2:00pm)

Tuesday 17th March

Semi-final 1 (TBC)

Semi-final 2 (TBC)

Wednesday 18th March

Remaining (TBC)