Pakistan targets villages and outposts on LOC, has violated ceasefire four thousand times so far this year

Jammu: Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the International Border and Line of Control (LOC) in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian soldiers have also given a reasonable answer to this. The officials gave this information on Sunday. Although no casualties were reported due to violation of the ceasefire agreement, a day earlier, an army soldier was killed in separate incidents of firing in Rajouri and Poonch districts by Pakistani soldiers and two Three other people, including women, were injured.

A defense spokesman said, "At 11:15 on Sunday morning, Pakistan opened small arms fire on the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and fired mortar shells and violated the ceasefire agreement." , While giving information about another case of ceasefire violation, the officials said that firing started from across the border at Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border posts at around 9 pm on Saturday. However, the BSF jawans responded to this.

He said that the firing from both sides was going on at 3.45 am in the early hours of Sunday. So far no casualty or damage is reported from the Indian side. So far this year, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement 4000 times. In 2019, this number was 3289.