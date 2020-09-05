Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, army gives a befitting reply

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement on Saturday by firing and firing in three sectors located along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesman of the Defense Department said that the firing and shelling started in the Shahpur, Kirani and Deogwar sectors from across the border at 9.15 am. Also Read – Now Hindi is also the official language of Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has approved these 5 languages

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni & Degwar sectors in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir at about 9:15 am today. Indian Army is retaliating. Also Read – Army foiled major conspiracy of Pakistani terrorists, arms stock recovered – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020 Also Read – Encounter in Jammu Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir – 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces, 1 soldier martyred

He said that the Indian soldiers guarding the Line of Control gave a befitting reply to the cross-border firing. He said that till the final information was received, cross-border shelling and retaliation by the Indian Army was going on. The spokesman said that no casualties were reported from India.

(Input: agency)