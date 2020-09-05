Entertainment

Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, army gives a befitting reply

September 5, 2020
The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement on Saturday by firing and firing in three sectors located along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesman of the Defense Department said that the firing and shelling started in the Shahpur, Kirani and Deogwar sectors from across the border at 9.15 am. Also Read – Now Hindi is also the official language of Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has approved these 5 languages

He said that the Indian soldiers guarding the Line of Control gave a befitting reply to the cross-border firing. He said that till the final information was received, cross-border shelling and retaliation by the Indian Army was going on. The spokesman said that no casualties were reported from India.

