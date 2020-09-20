Entertainment

Pakistan was behind smuggling of drugs along with arms, BSF failed the plans

September 20, 2020
2 Min Read

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 58 packets of narcotics and two pistols by foiling an attempt to infiltrate from Pakistan on the international border. The officials gave this information on Sunday. A BSF official said that the suspected smugglers tried to infiltrate the Arnia area of ​​RS Pura sector on Saturday and Sunday (19/20 September), which was foiled. Also Read – Pakistan dropped weapons from drone in Jammu and Kashmir, arrested three LeT terrorists

He said that on Wednesday and the soldiers of Bullechak border outposts noticed the suspicious activity of some Pakistanis near the international border. Taking advantage of the darkness, they were trying to infiltrate the Indian border. The officer said that the BSF opened fire on their plans by firing. He said that 58 packets of narcotics, two pistols, four magazines and some ammunition were recovered during intensive search this morning.

Recently, the army had said that it foiled an infiltration attempt and recovered ammunition near the Line of Control in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army’s Chinar Corps in Srinagar had said in a tweet, “On the basis of information given by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on September 14, vigilant soldiers deployed along the Line of Control located suspected terrorists and opened fire on them. In this way, by taking timely action, the security forces foiled the attempt to infiltrate. ‘

(Input: agency)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment