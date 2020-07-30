‘Pakistani sister’ sent Rakhi for PM Modi, continued for 25 years, said – We are your fans

new Delhi: Qamar Sheikh of Pakistan has sent a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi). Rakshabandhan is on 3 August. In such a situation, the sister-in-law of PM Modi has once again sent a rakhi by post. Kamar Sheikh has been doing this for the last 25 years. Even after the Corona crisis, he has sent a rakhi to PM Modi. Along with this, Qamar has also written a poem, in which prayers have been written for PM Modi. Also Read – Rakhi 2020: Women will be stunned to know such unique ashes sent by PM to Modi…

Sending rakhi, Kamar Sheikh of Pakistan has wished PM Narendra Modi to be healthy and longevity. Kamar Sheikh says that she has been tying Rakhi to PM Modi for the last 25 years. Like all times, he has not forgotten the Corona crisis.

Kamar Sheikh says that he has not got a chance to meet PM Modi yet. If PM’s call comes, she will definitely go to Delhi. She says that PM Modi acts very much like a common man. I have two more sisters who want to tie Rakhi to PM Modi. Kamar says that my husband and my son also love PM Modi very much.