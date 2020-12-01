Pakistani soldiers commit Ceasefire Violation, BSF officer martyred at LoC

Jammu: Pakistani troops fired on the forward posts near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in violation of the ceasefire agreement, in which Paotinus Guite, an officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), was killed. Also Read – 56th Foundation Day of BSF: PM Modi greets India – India is proud of BSF, Shah said – Salute

The news agency ANI said that PRO BSF Jammu said, "Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Rajouri sector along the Line of Control before today, in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinas Guite (BSF Sub) posted in FDL of Border Security Force in Rajouri. Inspector Paotinsat Guite) lost his life.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri Sector along the Line of Control earlier today, in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite (in file pic) while deployed at FDL of Border Security Force in Rajouri lost his life: PRO BSF Jammu#JammuAndKashmir

Officials said the firing was carried out without any provocation from across the border in Tarkundi area of ​​Mendhar sector. Officials said that the Indian Army also gave a befitting reply to the firing. He told that detailed information on the incident is still awaited.

On 26 and 27 November, three soldiers have been killed in heavy firing of Pakistan

Nayak Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were martyred in the firing on November 27 by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Sunderbans sector of Jammu and Kashmir. 22 years old Jawan Sukhbir Singh was from Khusaspura, ancestral village of Taran Taran district of Punjab. At the same time, on 26 November, Subedar Swatant Singh was killed and a civilian was seriously injured in Pakistani army shelling along the Line of Control in the Kirni and town towns of Poonch district.