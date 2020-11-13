Pakistani soldiers’ death toll increased to 11, 16 injured in India’s retaliation

Pakistan Army’s death toll in Indian retaliatory firing has risen to 11, number of injured has also risen to 16: In India’s response to the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the number of soldiers killed by Pakistan has increased to 11 and the number of wounded soldiers has increased to 16. The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire without provocation. In this, some of our soldiers were martyred and civilians have also died. Many are injured. In retaliation, the Indian Army killed 11 soldiers including 3 commandos of the Pakistani Army. Also Read – Video: Army blows test houses, bunkers, terrorist launch pads of Pakistan’s nefarious designs

Many of Pakistan's bunkers have been destroyed in retaliation by the Indian Army. Army oil depot caught fire and many terror launch pads have also been destroyed.

Pakistan Army's death toll in Indian retaliatory firing has risen to 11, number of injured has also risen to 16. Indian Army retaliated strongly to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations at multiple locations today: Indian Army sources#JammuAndKashmir

The Indian Army also gave a befitting reply to the Pakistan Army’s shelling. According to army sources, the death toll of Pakistani army personnel has increased to 11 in retaliation by the Indian Army. The number of injured has also increased to 16. Even today, the Indian Army strongly retaliated the unprovoked ceasefire violation of Pakistan in many places.

2. Another one bites the dust! Enemy penalized heavily for initiating ceasefire violations! pic.twitter.com/PZlX5ix04Q – PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defense (@proudhampur) November 13, 2020

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) at several places between Uri sector and Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir, killing ten people including four security personnel. Three civilians and a BSF sub-inspector along with six civilians were killed in Pakistani shelling. Apart from this, four security personnel and eight civilians were injured.

Indian soldiers also gave a befitting reply. Pakistani soldiers fired mortar and other weapons. Indian jawans gave a befitting reply to this and greatly damaged the infrastructure of the Pakistani Army across the border. Along with many stores of explosives, many targets of terrorists have also been targeted.