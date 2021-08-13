Pakistan’s allegation that India’s hand in terror assault in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‘lies’: MEA

New Delhi: India has termed as “false” Pakistan Overseas Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s allegations that India used to be concerned about a suicide assault on a bus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province closing month. 9 Chinese language engineers and 4 others have been killed on this assault.Additionally Learn – Manish Maheshwari, got rid of from the put up of MD of Twitter India amid political typhoon, arrives in The usa in a brand new position

Reacting sharply to the problem, Exterior Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned it used to be but any other strive via Pakistan to malign India's position in being the 'centre' of regional instability and a 'sanctum' of banned terrorists. To divert the eye of the global neighborhood.

Considerably, in a press convention in Islamabad on Thursday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, regarding the crowning glory of the investigation of the assault, had alleged that India and Afghanistan have been in the back of it.

Overseas Ministry spokesperson Bagchi mentioned, “India has been at the leading edge of worldwide efforts in opposition to terrorism in collaboration with the global neighborhood. The worldwide neighborhood is aware of the credibility of Pakistan so far as terrorism is worried.

In this type of scenario, Pakistan won't take pleasure in determined makes an attempt to unfold lies and propaganda, he mentioned. It's noteworthy that on July 14, 13 folks have been killed in an explosion in a bus wearing Chinese language engineers and staff on the website online of the under-construction Dasu Dam.

