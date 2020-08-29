Pakistan’s big conspiracy on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir revealed, 150 yards long tunnel found

new Delhi: A major conspiracy of Pakistan has been revealed at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. The plot is a 150-yard-long tunnel, 25 feet deep from the ground. It was prepared for infiltration of smugglers and terrorists. Security forces are stationed at the place where the tunnel has been found in Samba by the Border Security Force (BSF). According to Jammu BSF IG NS Jamwal, the tunnel starts along the border in Pakistan and ends in Samba. Also Read – 7 Terrorists killed in 18 hours in J&K: Army appeal- Surrender all new terrorists, give every help

BSF said, the tunnel in Indian territory near the border fence is about 20 feet by 3-4 feet long. Pakistan made sandbags along Shakargarh / Karachi which were found at the mouth of the tunnel to hide it. The opening of the Surang is about 170 meters from IB to Indian.

Senior officials of the Border Security Force say that such a huge tunnel is not possible without the help and approval of Pakistani border security forces and other agencies. The sandbag has Pakistan’s proper merking, which clearly shows that this tunnel was dug with proper planning and engineering efforts. BSF officials said that such a huge tunnel cannot be constructed without the consent and approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies.

IGN of BSF in Jammu. s. Jamwal told, “Yesterday the team found this tunnel. It is carved from 150 yards zero land towards India. On the Indian side, where its exit point is, there is a marking of Pakistan on the sand bags kept there. “

Looking at the condition of BSF IG sand bags in Jammu, it seems that this tunnel is new. It is 25 feet deep from the ground. Such a huge tunnel in the border area cannot be built without the approval of Pakistan Rangers and other agencies. Pakistan Establishment is definitely involved in digging such a huge tunnel.

