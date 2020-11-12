Pakistan’s confession, Mumbai terror attack terrorists came from its land

new Delhi: Pakistan’s land was used in the 26/11 Mumbai attack. In a list released by the Government of Pakistan, the names of more than a dozen such terrorists, who are directly related to the Mumbai attack. This list was released by the Federal Agency of Pakistan, in which the names of 19 terrorists have been given on the land of Pakistan. Also Read – Maharashtra: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s 6 properties auctioned in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

In this list, the names of many Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists like Mohammad Usman, Mohammad Amjad Khan, Abdul Rahman and many other terrorists have been made public. It has also been accepted by the Federal Agency of Pakistan that the Mumbai attack was planned and funded from Pakistan. Explain that the names of the terrorists who had arranged life jackets, motorboats and other items for the terrorists in the Mumbai attack have also been included in this list.

Let me tell you that on 26 November 2008, some Pakistani terrorists came from Karachi via Mumbai sea. During this time, he had fired a lot from AK 47 at places like Taj Hotel, Mumbai Railway Station. More than 160 people were killed in this attack, including foreign nationals. On the international stage by the Indian government, Pakistan was repeatedly blamed for this. But Pakistan was helpless by its habit, it continued to deny this. But now the list of terrorists who have been released in Pakistan, it is clear from this that the connection of Mumbai attack was completely from Pakistan.