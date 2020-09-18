Pakistan’s Imran government sent London warrant to arrest former PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan: Pakistan’s Imsran Khan government has sent a warrant for the arrest of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through its High Commission in London. This information has been given in a news report in the media on Friday. Let us know that Nawaz Sharif is running ill and he is undergoing treatment in Britain. Also Read – NAB issues warrant against Nawaz Sharif in corruption case

Sharif (70) has been living in London since November last year after getting permission from the Lahore High Court to go abroad for treatment for four weeks. His daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted on July 6, 2018, in the Avenfield property case and Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2018 in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

He was granted bail in both the cases and was also allowed to go to London. According to Nawaz Sharif's lawyer, he was given eight weeks to return to Pakistan, but due to health problems he could not come and is still living in Britain.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the Pakistan High Commission in London has received a warrant for Sharif's arrest. According to a newspaper report, the documents related to the arrest of Nawaz Sharif were received only on Thursday, but the High Commission did not give any official comment on it.

According to the news, sources have told the newspaper that the High Commission has received documents related to the arrest of Sharif. Sources said that all legal formalities and procedures will be followed. Please tell that before getting permission to go to Britain, Nawaz Sharif was serving a seven-year jail sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.