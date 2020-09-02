Pakistan’s ISI sends Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists to attack Indian Embassy in Afghanistan

new Delhi: When India is entangled with China on one of its borders, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Agency (ISI) can plan an attack on Indian installations in Afghanistan. India’s intelligence agencies have expressed this apprehension. Also Read – PM CARES Fund: PM Cares Fund received 3,076 crore in 5 days, people from abroad also contributed

Security agencies in Afghanistan and India have been alerted that the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) can carry out a vehicle-borne attack on the Indian consulate in Jalalabad and use IEDs for this. is.

The Indian intelligence agency said, "Four Lashkar-e-Taiba suicide bombers have been sent to Kunar province. They are planning a vehicle-borne improvised exploitative device attack on the Indian consulate in Jalalabad. "

A senior government official said that there are many threats to Indian establishments in Afghanistan. One of the main reasons for this is the increasing insecurity within Pakistan due to India’s growing influence in Afghanistan. “In such a situation, they can use proxy / sponsor terrorist groups to target Indian personnel and infrastructure,” the official said.

Pakistan has also included the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to carry out high-visibility and high-impact attacks targeting ethnic minorities in Kabul. They have started targeting Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan. There was a time when the strength of these communities was in the government, well-established businesses and thousands with high ranking positions. But now most of them have turned to India, Europe or North America after war and persecution.

Apart from this, Pakistan is forcing Indian Muslims to adopt jihad. He has started doing this with Indians in Afghanistan too. Recently, the UN Security Council said that the Indian ISIS ally – Hind Mergers, which was announced on May 10, 2019, already has around 180 to 200 members in Kerala and Karnataka. The current security situation in Afghanistan remains unstable due to attacks by both the Taliban and ISKP.

To increase its territorial power, the Taliban captured Yumgan district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on 28 and 29 March, as well as continued their attacks targeting Afghan security forces. The Taliban controlled the Yumgan and Jurm districts of Badakhshan province until government forces regained them in late 2019. This year, Afghan security forces regained control of the area in a massive attack on the militant group in Khamab district of Jauzan province on 18 April.