Pakistan’s media claims: India can do surgical strike anytime;

Pakistan Media: Pakistan's media has claimed that India can conduct a surgical strike again. After this media claim, Pakistan has put a high alert on the troops along the border with India. Pakistan's leading newspaper Express Tribune has written that there have been indications from intelligence agencies that India may again dare to divert attention from the ongoing farmer demonstrations in Delhi.

The newspaper quoted military sources as saying that due to the possibility of surgical strike, Pakistan has put a high alert on the troops along the border with India. The newspaper wrote, "The Hindutva Narendra Modi government of India can do anything to weaken the ongoing protests in the country." India also does not want the Khalistani movement to be fueled by the agitation being led by Sikh farmers. "

It is further written that several reliable sources have revealed that Pakistani troops have been put on high alert on the LoC (Line of Control) and the India-Pakistan Working Boundary to respond to any daring of India.

This news has also been published by Pakistani newspaper Geo News. Geo News has written that Pakistan has kept the army on alert from the possibility of any flag operation or surgical strike of India. The newspaper has written that India can conduct a surgical strike on Pakistan to divert attention from its internal and external problems. The newspaper has written that there is a lot of pressure on India about minorities, the peasant movement and Kashmir. India is also facing challenges in Ladakh.

Pakistan is also making rhetoric about farmer movement

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary had tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ movement in India, “The ruthless Modi government does not care about the farmers of Punjab.” Fawad Chaudhary not only commented on the internal issue of India in his tweet but also tried to divide Indian farmers. He sympathized with Punjabi farmers, blaming ‘Gujarati Hindutva’.

Fawad wrote in another tweet, that injustice happening anywhere is a threat to justice. We should raise our voice against the injustice being done to Punjabi farmers. The policies of Modi government are a threat to the entire region.