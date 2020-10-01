Entertainment

Pakistan’s nefarious act is not going to stop, cease fire violations in Poonch, an army martyr

October 1, 2020
new Delhi: On one side, there is a border dispute with China, on the other hand, Pakistan is not desisting from its nefarious antics. The cease fire is constantly being violated by Pakistan. For the last seven days, Pakistan violated the cease fire. On Thursday morning he also fired in Poonch area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. In this incident, a soldier of the Indian Army was martyred. Also Read – India embarrassed Pakistan for failing to act on terrorists

According to the information, a cease fire was violated by Pakistan in Krishna Valley in Poonch district on Thursday morning. There is continuous firing on the Indian side from Pak side. Lance Naik Karnail Singh was martyred while giving a befitting reply to the antics of Pakistan, while a young man was badly injured. The injured jawan has been sent to the hospital. Also Read – Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother arrested, Pakistan’s leader of opposition is also Shahbaz

Let me tell you that earlier on Wednesday, the ceasefire was violated by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) for the seventh consecutive day in Poona district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan opened a ceasefire violation in the Mankot sector of Poonch district without any provocation by firing small arms along the Line of Control and firing shells from mortar. The Indian Army had also given a befitting reply to Pakistan yesterday but this morning firing started again from Pak side “

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement made by India and Pakistan in 1999 since the beginning of this year. At least 24 civilians have been killed and more than 100 injured in more than 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control since January 2020.

