Pakistan’s pawn in debt is Pakistan, China is not good for India: IAF chief

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on China: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said on Tuesday that the uncertainties and instability developed on the global geopolitical front have provided China with an opportunity to demonstrate its growing power and indirectly It has also exposed the inadequate contribution of major powers to global security.

He said that Pakistan has become a fast pawn in China's policy. Due to the debt associated with CPEC, his military dependence on China will increase further in the coming years. The exit of the US from Afghanistan has opened up options for China in the region. Not only this, options have opened up for both Pakistan and Pakistan. Through all this, China is trying to increase its influence.

Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria has said that uncertainties on the global front have also given China a chance to demonstrate its growing power but on the global front, a confrontation with India is not good for China.

On the East Ladakh dispute, the Chief of Air Force said that China has deployed a large number of arms on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for its army. Bhadauria said that a large number of radars, ground-to-sky and sky-to-sky missiles have been deployed there. His deployment has been strong. We have taken all necessary steps.