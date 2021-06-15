Palang Tod Naye Padosi Internet Collection (2021) Ullu: Forged, Staff, Unlock Date, All Episodes On-line, Watch On-line

Palang Tod Naye Padosi Internet Collection : Palang Tod Naye Padosi is an Indian internet collection from Ullu. The Hindi language internet collection will unlock on 28 Might 2021. It’s to be had at the reliable web site and Ullu app to observe on-line. That is often referred to as Naye Padosi internet collection. Rekha Mona Sarkar performs the lead forged within the collection.

The plot revolves round a lonely girl. A brand new neighbor is helping to fix her issues. The woman servant unearths out a secret. Issues take a flip because the servant has a abnormal call for.

Style: 18+, Drama, Journey, Mystery

Unlock Date: 28 Might 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Ullu