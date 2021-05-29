Palang Tod Naye Padosi Ullu Internet Sequence (2021) Complete Episode: Watch On-line

WATCH PALANG TOD NAYE PADOSI WEB SERIES ON ULLU
Assessment
Naye Padosi sequence is fairly attention-grabbing and refreshing. Rekha Mona Sarkar offers her perfect for the position. The efficiency of the maid wins many hearts.
Palang Tod Naye Padosi Ranking: 3/5
Tale
The sequence revolves round a married girl and her neighbour. She approaches him to fix her pc which used to be damaged via the maid. The tale is going attention-grabbing when the boy and the married girl have some amusing within the mattress. The twist begins when the maid data the video and blackmailing her proprietor.
Rekha Mona Sarkar is understood for her efficiency in Palang Tod Caretaker, Shor, Bekaboo Dil, Suno Jethalal,Suno Devar Ji, Suno Babhiji (Kooku) and extra.
The preferred MX Participant additionally streams all of the episodes of Ullu app’s Palang Tod Naye Padosi internet sequence.
Palang Tod Naye Padosi Internet Sequence Ullu Main points
Palang Tod Naye Padosi Internet Sequence Complete Episode Main points,
Title: Palang Tod Naye Padosi (2021)
Section: 1
Sort: Internet Sequence
On-line Video Platform: ULLU
Language: Hindi
Lead Forged: Rekha Mona Sarkar
Streaming Date: 28 Might 2021
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.