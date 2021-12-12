Palavecino hit a violent ejection kick and Gallardo entered the field to calm him down

* Palavecino’s violent kick and Gallardo’s gesture

It was a game that didn’t change anything for River Plate, who arrived in Tucumán with the title of the Professional League under the arm. Coach Marcelo gallardoHe even chose to place a formation on the court against Atlético with some players who had not been adding so many minutes in the tournament. However, that context did not affect Agustin Palavecino, who lived the game with absolute tension as if it were a final.

The example could be seen when the midfielder touched the red card at 18 minutes into the first half when the marker was elusive Millionaire, which already fell 1-0 by Yonathan Cabral’s goal. Pala fought for possession of the ball with Renzo Tesuri and managed to get it divided, but it appeared Marcelo ortiz at full speed to take over the ball.

The ex Platense threw himself with both legs forward with violence and he reacted by rebuking his rival who was on the floor reflecting symptoms of pain. The referee Hernán Mastrángelo showed him the yellow card, but the most striking thing about the whole situation was that the Gallardo burst onto the playing field, took his footballer by the face and spoke to him for a few seconds in order to calm him down.

The detail is that the judge he must have shown him the red card because he threw himself with both feet forward with the use of excessive force, endangering the physical integrity of his rival.

The Millionaire would reach the tie when the clock marked the quarter of an hour of the complement thanks to a true goal of left-handed Julian Alvarez after a precise long-distance pass from Palavecino himself.

Álvarez himself was in charge of giving the interviews after the game and was clear about the importance of the continuity of the game. Doll in the substitute bench: “We are very happy, we know what he means for the club and for us. It is very important to continue with him. We are going to end the year in the best way. Then the holidays will come and think about what is coming ”.

The Núñez team will seek to close its 2021 with another crown: next Saturday he will face Colón – League Cup champion – for the title “Champions Trophy”. The duel will be from 9:10 p.m. at the Mother of Cities Stadium from Santiago del Estero.

