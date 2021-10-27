Palavecino revealed one of the secrets that make Gallardo’s River Plate insatiable

River Plate beat 3 to 0 to Argentinos Juniors at Monumental and consolidates itself as the undisputed leader of the Professional League. With seven commitments ahead and a difference of nine points over Talleres, his immediate pursuer, the whole Millionaire seems to be heading for his first domestic title since the assumption of Marcelo gallardo.

So far, Núñez’s team is the best in the tournament not only in accumulation of points, but also that It is the one that has received the fewest goals in the contest, with only 12, and the one that has scored the most, with 37 shouts in 18 days, an average higher than two goals per game. It was precisely on this aspect that he emphasized Agustin Palavecino, one of the figures of the duel this Sunday.

“It was a very important game, Argentinos are a very strong team, we knew it was tough and we took it forward in the best way,” said the midfielder who arrived in the last passing market and in his most recent presentations he has shown a dazzling level . “The idea that we propose is to maintain the intensity. Do not loosen, even if the result is in favor by 1 or 2 goals. You have to continue even if your opponent is tired, you have to keep scoring goals ”, remarked.

This is a clear example of what you are asking for Gallardo to his players, who from the other side of the field of play usually get annoyed when one of his team chooses to touch the ball backwards instead of going forward if they had the option to do so. In this way, each one is forced to deliver the maximum physically and mentally. A method that is leading to River Plate to conquer the Professional League.

Gallardo has never won a league title since he was a River Plate coach (Fotobaires)

“The figure was the team, we had a great game, we knew how to hit at the right times and we finished it off,” said Palavecino after the duel in which his team won by goals from Bruno Zuculini, Julián Álvarez and Braian Romero.

With 42 points, the Millionaire is the absolute leader of the table, with 9 points of advantage over Talleres, and on the next date he will have a risk visit before Silver students, who struggles to qualify for the Copa Libertadores, then will receive the Board of Trustees at the Monumental. The pointer adds 8 wins in a row and accumulates 13 without losing.

KEEP READING:

Talleres missed a great chance: they beat Lanús 3-0, but Garnet reacted and achieved a draw

River Plate thrashed Argentinos 3-0 and took a nine-point advantage at the top of the League

Bruno Zuculini’s unavailable missile that opened the scoring for River Plate against Argentinos

Live: this is the La Liga table, the next dates and the entrance to the Cups