Palavecino’s carom goal with which River Plate opened the scoring against Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores

River Plate beat Colo Colo 4-0 thanks to a bit of carambola Agustín Palavecino (42’PT), Nicolás de La Cruz (7’ST), Héctor Martínez (21’ST) and Esequiel Barco (23’ST). The match corresponding to the fifth date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores was played at the Monumental stadium. In this way, the cast led by Marcelo Gallardo secured qualification for the round of 16 of the international competition.

In the first goal, the Millionaire had fortune in his favor. The particular action started from the left through a perfect change of front by Julián Álvarez. On the right side, Mammana received, who left a short pass for Bruno Zuculini, who played first for Enzo Fernández. The play continued with the midfielder wanted by several European clubs placing a millimetric pass between rival defensive lines to Nicholas of the Cross.

The Uruguayan reacted quickly in speed and had the lucidity to search with a low shot, typical look for footthe foot of a partner. Although the rejection of the central marker Maximiliano Falcón it was fast, he had the misfortune for him that the ball bounced off the foot of Agustín Palavecino and slipped above goalkeeper Brayan Cortés.

Through a carom, Agustin Palavecino converted River Plate’s first goal against Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores

Once again, River Plate’s idea of ​​attacking with lots of midfielders worked for them. Given the lack of space to play for Julián Álvarez, once again a midfielder scored a very important goal to confirm an early qualification of the Millionaire in the Copa Libertadores. He was the Agustín Palavecino’s sixth goal in 60 games played in the team led by Marcelo Gallardo.

Great news for the Doll, which little by little recover the level of one of his fetish players who He was absent due to injury. Palavecino was decisive in the last tournament, which River Plate won comfortably and which ended with the former Platense midfielder being key in the last dates of the season.

