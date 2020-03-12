PaleyFest LA 2020 Postponed As Coronavirus Concerns Grow

The Paley Heart has opted to postpone its signature annual PaleyFest LA occasion, which was scheduled to kick off this Friday with a tribute to retiring sitcom “Fashionable Household.”

“For a number of weeks now, the Paley Heart, together with our venue host, The Dolby Theatre, has monitored the state of affairs intently, staying in every day contact with native, state, and federal companions, in addition to following the suggestions issued by the CDC (Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention) and following the rules of the native well being division,” the org mentioned in an announcement. “Based mostly on the latest information and out of an abundance of concern, now we have made the tough choice to postpone this 12 months’s PaleyFest. Whereas we have been wanting ahead to presenting one other stellar lineup of PaleyFest occasions, the protection of our occasion members, company, and employees is the very best precedence.”

The occasion, which was scheduled from March 13 to 21, had additionally scheduled occasions devoted to Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time,” Netflix’s “A Particular Night with Dolly Parton” and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” CBS’s “NCIS: 400th Episode Celebration,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” CBS All Entry’ “Star Trek: Picard,” Starz’s “Outlander,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Netflix’s “Lifeless to Me,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” and the competition will shut with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”

The Paley Heart mentioned it was exploring choices to reschedule the competition, and that each one ticket purchases will probably be honored for the brand new dates. “We admire your understanding throughout this difficult time, and stay up for welcoming you to PaleyFest later this 12 months,” the org added.

[Pictured: Sofia Vergara arrives at the 32nd Annual PaleyFest “Modern Family” event held at The Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles in 2015.]