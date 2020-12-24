Palghar Lynching Case: 19 more arrested in Sadhus mob lynching in Palghar, also an MTech degree holder

Palghar (Maharashtra): The state’s CID branch has arrested 19 more people, one of whom is 70 years old, in the case of beating of two sadhus and a driver in Palghar, Maharashtra. Among those arrested are an MTech degree holder and a manager of a reputed company. Also Read – New form of Corona virus increases tension in Mumbai, night curfew is implemented, police increased surveillance

Let me tell you that in April in Palghar district of Maharashtra, two sadhus and their car driver were beaten to death by a mob. The crime branch of Maharashtra CID on Wednesday arrested 19 more people in this case, one of whom is 70 years old. This information has been given by an official.

In addition to these, the police has also arrested five minors in connection with the April 16 incident. Among those arrested are an MTech degree holder and a manager of a reputed company.

The official said that so far 248 accused have been arrested in connection with mob violence, out of which 105 have been granted bail.