Pallavi Mukherjee Wiki, Age, Top, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra

Pallavi Mukherjee was once born on Wednesday, 28 October 1998 (age 21 years; as in 2019) in Kolkata. Her zodiac signal is Scorpio.

She did her training from M.A.M.C Township Fashionable Top College, Durgapur and Nava Nalanda, Kolkata. She did her BA Honours in Psychology from Jogamaya Devi School, Kolkata.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 5″

Eye Color: Darkish Brown

Hair Color: Black

Circle of relatives & Caste

Her mom, Mary Gitasree is a instructor.

Occupation

In 2014, she participated within the display “Mirakkle,” a stand-up comedy Bengali display, which aires on Zee Bangla.

In 2014, she hosted the track display “Orange Ishq” on Orange Bangla TV. She made her performing debut with the serial “Meera” (2015), which aired on Colours Bangla.

She additionally seemed within the serials, Bhootu (2016) as ‘Chapa’ and Potol Kumar Gaanwala (2015). She made her internet debut with the collection, Gandi Baat: Season 3 (2019) as ‘Bicchi.’

She likes dancing, making a song, and travelling.

She is a canine lover and owns two canine.

She has acted within the ALTBalaji internet collection, “Elegance of 2020” (2020) as ‘Palak Dasgupta.’



She has additionally acted within the internet collection “Charmsukh” and “Ye Hai #Mandi” (2020).