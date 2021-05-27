Pallavi Sharda Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Pallavi Sharda Biography

Identify Pallavi Sharda
Actual Identify Pallavi Sharda
Nickname Pallavi
Occupation Actress
Date of Delivery 05 March 1990
Age 31 as of 2021
Zodiac signal Pisces
Circle of relatives Father: Nalin Kant Sharda (Professor)
Mom: Hema Sharda (Professor)
Sisters: NA
Brother: Ankur Sharda
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification LLB, BA (Media & Communications) & Degree
College Lowther Corridor Anglican Grammar College, Essendon
School College of Melbourne, Melbourne
Leisure pursuits Track and Dance
Delivery Position Perth, Australia
Homeland Delhi, India
Present Town Toronto, Ontario
Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing information about Pallavi Sharda

  • In 2018, she received the festival identify Pass over India Australia.
  • She likes Bharatanatyam.
  • Pallavi labored as a number for a much-acclaimed tv display Indian Premier League season 9.
  • She is a visitor ambassador for an Australia-based leisure display KFC T20 Giant Bash League.
  • As an activist, she put her paintings effort to toughen the cultural dating between her delivery land and motherland.

Motion pictures Listing

Yr Movie Position
2010 My Identify Is Khan Sajida Khan
2010 Dus Tola Geeta (dance instructor)
2011 Love Breakups Zindagi Radhika
2012 Heroine Gayatri
2013 Save Your Legs Anjali
2013 Besharam Tara Sharma
2015 Hawaizaada Sitara
2015 UnIndian Shanthi
2016 Lion Prama
2017 Begum Jaan Gulabo
2017 Pulse Tanya Kalchuri
2019 Strike Again Samira Shah
2019 Triangle Alex
2019 Beecham Area Chandrika
2020 Tom & Jerry Preeta

