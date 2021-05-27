Pallavi Sharda Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

As a fashion, she displayed a prepared passion in collaborating in festival presentations. She used to be featured within the 2013 Australian movie Save Your Legs. To be spotted, Pallavi featured in some tv collection like Les Norton, Beecham Area and so forth.,
Pallavi Sharda Biography
|Identify
|Pallavi Sharda
|Actual Identify
|Pallavi Sharda
|Nickname
|Pallavi
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Delivery
|05 March 1990
|Age
|31 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|Pisces
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Nalin Kant Sharda (Professor)
Mom: Hema Sharda (Professor)
Sisters: NA
Brother: Ankur Sharda
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|LLB, BA (Media & Communications) & Degree
|College
|Lowther Corridor Anglican Grammar College, Essendon
|School
|College of Melbourne, Melbourne
|Leisure pursuits
|Track and Dance
|Delivery Position
|Perth, Australia
|Homeland
|Delhi, India
|Present Town
|Toronto, Ontario
|Nationality
|Indian
Pallavi Sharda’s Legit Social Profiles
fb.com/pg/TheofficialPallavisharda
twitter.com/pallavisharda
instagram.com/pallavisharda
Attention-grabbing information about Pallavi Sharda
- In 2018, she received the festival identify Pass over India Australia.
- She likes Bharatanatyam.
- Pallavi labored as a number for a much-acclaimed tv display Indian Premier League season 9.
- She is a visitor ambassador for an Australia-based leisure display KFC T20 Giant Bash League.
- As an activist, she put her paintings effort to toughen the cultural dating between her delivery land and motherland.
Motion pictures Listing
|Yr
|Movie
|Position
|2010
|My Identify Is Khan
|Sajida Khan
|2010
|Dus Tola
|Geeta (dance instructor)
|2011
|Love Breakups Zindagi
|Radhika
|2012
|Heroine
|Gayatri
|2013
|Save Your Legs
|Anjali
|2013
|Besharam
|Tara Sharma
|2015
|Hawaizaada
|Sitara
|2015
|UnIndian
|Shanthi
|2016
|Lion
|Prama
|2017
|Begum Jaan
|Gulabo
|2017
|Pulse
|Tanya Kalchuri
|2019
|Strike Again
|Samira Shah
|2019
|Triangle
|Alex
|2019
|Beecham Area
|Chandrika
|2020
|Tom & Jerry
|Preeta
