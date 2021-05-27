Pallavi Sharda Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

As a fashion, she displayed a prepared passion in collaborating in festival presentations. She used to be featured within the 2013 Australian movie Save Your Legs. To be spotted, Pallavi featured in some tv collection like Les Norton, Beecham Area and so forth.,

Pallavi Sharda Biography

Identify Pallavi Sharda Actual Identify Pallavi Sharda Nickname Pallavi Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 05 March 1990 Age 31 as of 2021 Zodiac signal Pisces Circle of relatives Father: Nalin Kant Sharda (Professor)

Mom: Hema Sharda (Professor)

Sisters: NA

Brother: Ankur Sharda Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Youngsters NA Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification LLB, BA (Media & Communications) & Degree College Lowther Corridor Anglican Grammar College, Essendon School College of Melbourne, Melbourne Leisure pursuits Track and Dance Delivery Position Perth, Australia Homeland Delhi, India Present Town Toronto, Ontario Nationality Indian

Pallavi Sharda’s Legit Social Profiles

Attention-grabbing information about Pallavi Sharda

In 2018, she received the festival identify Pass over India Australia.

She likes Bharatanatyam .

. Pallavi labored as a number for a much-acclaimed tv display Indian Premier League season 9.

She is a visitor ambassador for an Australia-based leisure display KFC T20 Giant Bash League .

. As an activist, she put her paintings effort to toughen the cultural dating between her delivery land and motherland.

Motion pictures Listing

Yr Movie Position 2010 My Identify Is Khan Sajida Khan 2010 Dus Tola Geeta (dance instructor) 2011 Love Breakups Zindagi Radhika 2012 Heroine Gayatri 2013 Save Your Legs Anjali 2013 Besharam Tara Sharma 2015 Hawaizaada Sitara 2015 UnIndian Shanthi 2016 Lion Prama 2017 Begum Jaan Gulabo 2017 Pulse Tanya Kalchuri 2019 Strike Again Samira Shah 2019 Triangle Alex 2019 Beecham Area Chandrika 2020 Tom & Jerry Preeta

