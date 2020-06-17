Palm Springs trailer reveals quirky twist to Andy Samberg rom-com

Hulu has launched the trailer for Andy Samberg’s summer season flick Palm Springs, revealing the movie’s sci-fi time loop twist on the traditional romcom.

The movie’s trailer reveals Nyles (Brooklyn 9-9’s Samberg) and Sarah (How I Met Your Mom’s Cristin Milioti) as they meet at a marriage within the Californian metropolis and shortly develop into romantically concerned.

Nonetheless, Nyles then reveals that the pair of them are caught in a unending time loop, forcing them to relive the identical day over and over.

As proven within the trailer, the removing of all consequence leads to Nyles and Sarah embarking on numerous wacky adventures as they struggle to waste as a lot time as attainable. “You’ve simply bought to embrace the truth that nothing issues,” Nyles tells Sarah within the clip.

The Hulu romcom, set for launch on 10th July, additionally stars J.Ok Simmons, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin, Grace & Frankie’s Peter Gallagher and June Squibb.

Followers took to Twitter to voice their ideas on the trailer, with one person noting the similarities between the movie’s plot and present lockdown life. “Is now the most effective time or the worst time to launch a comedy about individuals caught in an limitless, repetitive loop?” Whitney Friedlander wrote.

My life now revolves round #PalmSpringsMovie. Nothing else issues. We solely stan this now and nothing else. — Simply ready till Palm Springs comes out I BLM (@BrendoWeissman) June 16, 2020

Whereas different viewers referenced different time-loop comedies, together with Invoice Murray’s 1993 movie Groundhog Day and Natasha Lyonne’s Netflix sequence Russian Doll. “Groundhog Day a la The Lonely Island? Cooooooool beans,” one person wrote, referencing the comedy trio’s 2007 movie Sizzling Rod.

Hmm. ‘Russian Doll’ actually wasn’t for me so far as Groundhog Day-style motion pictures go however this although… https://t.co/9iJBa2p5cB — Alexander Sullivan Bahr (@alexbahr) June 16, 2020

Produced by The Lonely Island (Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone), Palm Springs debuted on the Sundance Movie Pageant earlier this yr, with NEON and Hulu buying the distribution rights for $22 million shortly afterwards.

Palm Springs will probably be obtainable to watch on Hulu from Friday 10 July onwards. Try what else is on with our TV Information.