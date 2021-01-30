Palmeiras defeated Santos with a goal in the 98th minute and was crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores

Palm Trees He became champion of the 2020 Copa Libertadores after winning by a tight 1-0 a Santos in the final that was played this Saturday at the Maracana stadium in Rio Janeiro. The team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira he capitalized on an action on the end after a lackluster match and was crowned in the region’s biggest club tournament for the second time in its history (the previous one was in 1999). In addition, the Verdao will be the representative of the Conmebol at Club World Cup which will be played in Qatar from February 4.

The first half left the image of a friction match, in which The strong leg prevailed over the ideas of ball circulation and associated game. The tensions required the constant intervention of the Argentine referee Patrick Loustau to try to calm things down. Despite this, Palmeiras was somewhat more determined on the attack in the opening minutes, capitalizing on the spaces on the wings, but without finding finesse in the final touch.

The teams showed different facets to those they had exhibited in their respective semifinal duels. Santos had been the one who had proposed to Boca and Palmeiras had waited for River to capitalize on his mistakes. In the afternoon of the Maracana, those roles seemed to be reversed in the first quarter of an hour.

A cross finish – and bitten – of Raphael Veiga that went wide in the 36th minute was the only time the scoreboard came close to moving. Both teams showed a lackluster side in the early stages and they were in debt in the face of the complement.

The first half had a frictionless development (REUTERS / Mauro Pimentel)

The second part did not gain in intensity, but little by little isolated approaches began to take place. At 7 ′, Gabriel Menino sent a center that Ron he narrowly missed a pitch. Santos responded with a free kick that he found only in the area to Lucas Verissimo, who could not head with force or direction. Palmeiras insisted again with another stopped ball: Rapahel Veiga he executed and his shot hit the outside of the net. A shot from afar Marine that the Palmeiras goalkeeper took out was the closest Santos came to victory.

After 90 minutes, all the emotions occurred together. Coach Cuca he wanted to hide the ball when Palmeiras was about to take a side and Loustau sent him off. From that action, and in the eighth minute discount, came the goal of those led by Abel ferrerira: Breno Lopes was in charge of marking the 1-0 upside down. There was no longer time for Santos to attempt the feat. Loustau marked the end and the Verdao screamed champion.

This was the third Brazilian final of the main American club competition. The Santos came from eliminating Boca Juniors in the semifinals, while Palmeiras had beaten River Plate.

Ferreira was tasked with revitalizing a team that had previously had little soccer brilliance under former Brazilian coach Vanderlei Luxemburg, who left in mid-October. In what was his first final as a coach, the Portuguese became the third European DT to raise a Libertadores. In 60 editions, the Croatian Mirko Jozic had previously achieved it, with the Chilean Colo Colo (1991), and the Portuguese Jorge Jesús with Flamengo (2019).

With the title, Palmeiras will also bag 22,550,000 in prizes since as champion he will take a check for $ 15,000,000, the highest amount in the history of the competition. The remaining figure to reach more than 22,000,000 is due to accumulation in the various previous stages.

