Pals: All The People Who Lived In Monica’s Apartment

Monica’s Grandmother

We by no means met Ross and Monica’s grandmother, however we realized that she was the unique tenant of Monica’s house. In truth, the owner nonetheless thought the grandmother lived there. In the episode “The One with the Flashback,” Monica reveals to Joey (Matt LeBlanc) that she acquired the house when her 87-year-old grandmother moved to Florida. She’s additionally afraid of her VCR.

In the episode “The One The place Nana Dies Twice.” Ross and Monica lose a grandmother, who’s revealed to be named Althea in “The One with the Embryos,” however this isn’t the grandmother who gave Monica her house. She is confirmed to very a lot be alive when she’s talked about as a visitor at Monica and Chandler’s wedding ceremony.