‘Pals’ Spinoff ‘Joey’ Can’t Be Found on HBO Max, and Here’s Why – Variety

HBO Max launched on Wednesday with the complete library of “Pals” as its cornerstone promoting level. However for completists, HBO Max remains to be lacking a element of the “Pals” Artistic Universe: The spinoff sequence “Joey,” which is nowhere to be discovered on the brand new streaming service.

An HBO Max spokesperson confirmed that the streamer hasn’t licensed “Joey” but, “however we’re at all times assessing accessible exhibits to see what shall be a very good match and nicely acquired by subscribers.”

The Matt LeBlanc comedy aired on NBC from 2004 to 2006 as a direct sequel to “Pals,” and adopted LeBlanc’s character, Joey Tribbiani, as he moved to Los Angeles to advance his profession as an actor. Drea de Matteo starred as Joey’s older sister, Gina, whereas Paulo Costanzo was his nephew, Michael. Jennifer Coolidge, Andrea Anders, Ben Falcone and Miguel A. Nunez Jr. additionally starred.

“Joey” opened to sturdy viewership, and even respectable opinions: Variety, for instance, referred to as it a “polished and likable half-hour.” However these preliminary rankings slid, and though NBC renewed it for a second season, the present was quickly canceled. All advised, 46 episodes of “Joey” had been produced (though the final eight by no means aired on NBC).

Former “Pals” producers Scott Silveri and Shana Goldberg-Meehan created “Joey,” teamed with producer-director Kevin S. Vivid, one-third of the Vivid/Kauffman/Crane trio that government produced the unique sequence.

“Pals,” in fact, has was a streaming juggernaut, because of its time on Netflix, the place a brand new, youthful era found the present via numerous binges. That’s why HBO Max paid $425 million for the unique streaming rights to the present. And likewise why the streamer hoped to launch with a “Pals” reunion particular, a taped interview with the forged (who’re set to earn at the least $2 million every) that has been delayed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Maybe due to its brief life and cancellation, “Joey” has change into extra of a punch line and much less part of the “Pals” canon. LeBlanc poked enjoyable of the present in his Showtime sequence “Episodes,” and Vivid has mentioned in a number of interviews that a number of the decisions made for the character in Joey had been in the end a “enormous mistake.”

Nonetheless, as a streamer trying to supply a quantity of decisions, it is likely to be seen as a bit stunning that HBO Max wouldn’t embrace “Joey” as an add-on for “Pals” superfans. The present was produced and is owned by Warner Bros. TV, in spite of everything, so it’s already inside the company household. As of now, it doesn’t seem that “Joey” is on the market on any streamer — however episodes will be discovered for digital buy.