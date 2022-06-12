PalWorld is the Pokémon you never imagined you were going to play, but it’s real, it has a new trailer and it will arrive this year

Pocketpair goes to the Future Games Show making it clear once again that it does not hide its source of inspiration.

We already told you about PalWorld a few months ago, when its first trailer mixing Pokémon and game mechanics third-person action-shooter they surprised us so much that we didn’t want to keep their discovery to ourselves. Since then, those responsible have made good progress towards a launch this year on PC through Steam, and now they leave us a new look at their colorido gameplay.

There are 80 seconds of footage, which begins with a clear statement of intent: showing its protagonist armed with an assault rifle. Shortly after we can see her capture one of the creatures that inhabit her world with what seems to be her equivalent to a pokeball, or assault a tower in the company of other armed animals. Definitely, gunshots and explosions join Pokémon in this RPG.

There is nothing more to comment for now, just to express my personal desire to be able to sink my teeth sooner rather than later into one of these proposals that if they tell you, you will not believe it but, as you can see, it is very real, it looks fun and its graphic section more than fulfills its mission. If all goes well, this PalWorld is expected to be sold on PC through Steam before the end of 2022.

The Future Games Show has also left us with the announcement of The Entropy Center. Speaking of Pokémon, the Game Freak saga has been in the news lately with the publication of the second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, also known on social networks as Pokémon Españita due to its setting in the European country. The RGP also dated its launch for the final months of the year.

More about: Palworld, Pocketpa and Future Games Show.