Pampore Come across: Safety forces gave dying to terrorist Umar Mushtaq, stated – may no longer forgive him

Pampore Come across: Within the stumble upon between safety forces and terrorists in Drangbal space of ​​Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore since Saturday morning, two terrorists, together with terrorist Umar Mushtaq Khande, who used to be a number of the best 10 objectives of Jammu and Kashmir Police, had been killed by way of the protection forces. Allow us to tell that the feared terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Umar Mushtaq Khande used to be keen on different terrorist actions together with the homicide of 2 police group of workers in Bhagat space of ​​Kashmir. Some other terrorist used to be additionally killed together with him on this stumble upon. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar has given this knowledge.Additionally Learn – Bandipora Come across: Safety forces killed two terrorists together with the killer of BJP chief Wasim Bari, the stumble upon continues

On this method the police took revenge for the martyrdom of the comrades from the terrorists Additionally Learn – J&Ok Come across: One terrorist killed in in a single day stumble upon after firing on civilian in Shopian

Allow us to let you know that Mushtaq Khande had killed two policemen this yr and because then he remained within the hit record of the police. In keeping with a commentary issued by way of the Kashmir Police, Lashkar terrorist Umar Mushtaq Khande who killed two of our buddies Mohammad Yusuf and Suhail this yr in Baghat, Srinagar, has been killed within the Pampore stumble upon. Additionally Learn – Come across in Budgam Replace: 2d stumble upon in J&Ok inside 24 hours, one terrorist killed in Budgam, 2d arrested

He attacked the police group of workers once they had been having tea. Since then we had been in search of those terrorists. In a lot of his different crimes, lets no longer forgive the martyrdom of our comrades on this way. As of late each the terrorists were killed.

Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that two terrorists were killed within the stumble upon as of late. Many incriminating fabrics together with hands and ammunition were recovered from them. At this time our seek operation is occurring. Seek continues. Additional main points will observe:

Mushtaq had killed the policemen together with Saqib

In February this yr, Mushtaq, together with every other terrorist Saqib, focused the policemen. He fired on the policemen with AK-47. Two policemen had been injured on this firing, who died right through remedy. Each those jawans belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This terrorist assault used to be captured on CCTV. On the similar time, those terrorists had escaped after sporting out the incident. Saqib Manzoor is related to The Resistance Entrance (TRF). He’s a resident of Barjula in Srinagar.