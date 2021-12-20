Panama Paper Leak Case: Troubles might build up for Bachchan circle of relatives, ED summons Aishwarya Rai

Panama Paper Leak Case: Large B Amitabh Bachchan’s circle of relatives goes to be in hassle within the Panama Papers leak case. On this case, Bollywood actress and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by way of the Enforcement Directorate, ED. Whilst issuing summons to Aishwarya Rai in Panama Papers leak case, ED has now summoned her to Delhi. Allow us to tell that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been known as two times on this case ahead of, however each occasions she had asked to delay the attention.Additionally Learn – Glad Holi 2021: Amitabh shared a throwback image and stated ‘Rang Barse’, Abhishek-Jaya got here in combination – See Image

Allow us to let you know that the identify of the Bachchan circle of relatives additionally got here up within the Panama Papers leak case. Then the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had additionally registered a case of cash laundering on this case. The HIU of the Enforcement Directorate is probing the subject.

Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by way of the company: Resources (document picture) %.twitter.com/7s2QPI7yjm – ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

The names of Amitabh, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgan also are integrated.

The names of Amitabh, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgan also are integrated.

Criminal paperwork of an organization (Mossack Fonseca) have been leaked within the Panama Papers leak case. It was once printed that 424 Indians have accounts in overseas banks. It had the names of a few politicians in addition to movie stars. With the exception of Aishwarya, the names of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan have been additionally integrated on this.

500 Indians are integrated

In 2016, 11.5 crore tax paperwork of a Panama legislation company have been leaked in the United Kingdom. On this the names of huge leaders, businessmen and massive personalities from everywhere the sector have been printed. Speaking about India on this case, the names of about 500 folks of the rustic have been printed to be on this listing. The identify of the Bachchan circle of relatives was once additionally integrated on this.

In line with the guidelines, the folks whose names are within the listing launched within the Panama Papers leak case are accused of evasion of tax. For which the tax government are engaged within the investigation. On this case, Aishwarya Rai was once first made the director of an organization. Later he was once declared a shareholder of the corporate. Now ED will inquire about this.