Panchkula Election Result 2020: BJP ahead with minor votes in Panchkula MC Mayor Election

Panchkula Election Result, Municipal Corporation Panchkula, Mayor Election Result 2020: The trends of the election of Mayor of Panchkula have started. Here BJP candidate Kulbhushan Goyal is ahead. He has received a total of 49860 votes so far, while the second candidate is Congress candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia. He has got a total of 47803 votes. In third place is Anil Panagotra. He received only 2378 votes. The election symbol of Anil Panagotra was elephant. Apart from this, less than one thousand votes of all the candidates have been received. Nota ranked fourth. A total of 1333 people pressed the NOTA button in this election.

Ward Wise Winner List

In the ward elections, the BJP is seen waving the ultimate. BJP’s Narinder Pal Lubana has won from number one ward while BJP has also won the number two ward. Suresh Kumar Verma has won from here. The result of ward 3 has not come. Sonia Sood of BJP has won from ward four. Naresh Kumar Kaushil of BJP has won from ward five.

Pankaj of Congress wins from Ward 6. At the same time, Usha Rani of Congress has won from Ward 7. Harinder Malik of BJP wins from Ward 8. Rajesh Kumar wins from Ward 9. His election symbol is the key. Gumail Kumar of Congress wins from Ward 10. Vishal Kansal of BJP has won from Ward 11. Sunita Devi of Congress has won from Ward 12.

Naveen Bansal of Congress has won from Ward 13. Yogendar Kumar Quatra of Congress has won from Ward 14. Vinod Kumar wins from ward 15. His election symbol is Suraj. Vinod Kumar of Congress wins from Ward 16. Akshay Chaudhary wins from ward 17 while Amarinder Singh wins from ward 18. Ritu Rani of Congress has won from Ward 19. Congress Saleem wins from Ward 20.