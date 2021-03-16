Pandemic-Era Changes to Film Production Are Likely to Endure

The pandemic has led to modifications in manufacturing that might nicely be everlasting, however its impact on content material going ahead is much less clear. That’s one takeaway from a panel on pandemic-era manufacturing co-hosted by FilMart and the Producers Guild of America.

One main change, talked about by a number of panelists, is the shift to working from house, which Bob Underwood of Writers Guild of America’s Overseas Employment Job Drive described as creating extra flexibility and permitting “folks to work successfully minus interference.”

One draw back of distant work, nonetheless, is what Underwood described because the absence private bonding – or the “have a beer?” aspect — of pre-pandemic life. “We’ll proceed to work remotely (post-pandemic), however there may be additionally a necessity for in-person contact,” he stated.

Additionally right here to keep, added Common Film Company govt producer Fraser Brown, are the technical advances made through the pandemic to facilitate manufacturing, resembling on-boarding new crew members utilizing an app. “We’ve been in a position to scale back pointless interactions to a minimal,” he stated.

Beijing-based Jan Heinze, COO and govt producer of particular results firm Pixomondo, stated one lesson he had discovered from the pandemic was the necessity to contain all related gamers sooner within the improvement course of. “In China, particularly, dedication is required on the venture early on,” he commented.

Requested if viewers tastes have been altering due to the pandemic, Underwood famous that comedies have been standard through the Nice Despair of the Nineteen Thirties. “Hopefully, the pandemic is not going to final that lengthy,” he added. “However folks do need leisure now.” Agreeing that “audiences need cheering up,” Brown famous that movies are sometimes commissioned three or 4 years prematurely, which means that by the point they hit screens, pandemic-themed content material won’t enchantment to audiences extra keen to transfer on than look again. “I simply don’t see a major change,” he stated.

Queried in regards to the outlook for this time subsequent yr, Brown stated that whereas feeling optimistic that the worst of the pandemic can be over then, “We now dwell in a special actuality.” Heinze seconded that remark, saying that “We aren’t going be again to (the pre-pandemic) regular.” “In some nations the movie enterprise is already stabilizing and getting again to regular manufacturing,” he added. “However a number of the modifications we’ve seen, in know-how particularly, will keep.”