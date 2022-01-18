Pandemic, the digital version of the board game in which we face a pandemic, is withdrawn from stores

Asmodee Digital has removed the popular game from Steam, the App Store, and Google Play, with more platforms to follow.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 17, 2022, 16:29 25 comments

If you don’t know Asmodee, we are talking about one of the world’s best-known publishing firms in the board game sector. They have brands like Catan or 7 Wonders, and just a month ago we echoed the acquisition by the Embracer Group. But not everything is great news for them, since another of their games is close to disappearing.

We refer to Pandemic, the cooperative board game in which players have to face different diseases with the aim of saving the world. This has a digital version that had been published both on mobile devices and on PC and consoles, but it has already been removal from Steam, App Store and Google Playwithout any explanation about it.

The study says that it cannot reveal the reasonsIn PC Gamer they collect an email in which the Asmodee Digital support service responds to a player who contacts them about this situation, which has left us with the confirmation that will also disappear from Xbox and Switch. It will be removed from the Microsoft Store on January 31, and from the eShop at the end of July. “We have worked for 4 years on Pandemic and removing it from stores has not been an easy choice,” reads the message. “This decision was made very much to our regret. reasons that we cannot reveal.”

Therefore, it is not clear if one day we will know the reasons that have caused the withdrawal of the game, but the truth is that it will not be available in the digital stores of the different platforms, although owners will still be able to download it. It can only be accessed through Board Game Arena, although there are other video games as such related to the pandemic we are experiencing. Covid Simulator surprised us recently, taking into account even the control of vaccination rates or the use of masks.

