Pandian Retail outlets Serial Wiki, Episodes, Solid & Staff | Vijay TV

Pandian Retail outlets Serial is a Tamil Language Circle of relatives Drama this is but to be premiered on Big name Vijay TV on 1 October 2018. The serial options Stalin, Sujitha, Kumaran Thangarajan, Venkat Ranganathan within the lead roles, and plenty of new faces within the supporting roles. The tale revolves round Pandian, his spouse and her affection in opposition to her husband’s 3 brothers. Take a look at underneath for Pandian Retail outlets Serial Wiki, Episodes, Promos, and different main points.
Pandian Retail outlets Serial Complete Main points
[su_table]
|Title
|Pandian Retail outlets
|Director
|But to be up to date
|Channel
|Big name Vijay TV
|Timing
|Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM – 10.30 PM
|Style
|Romantic Circle of relatives Drama
|Unencumber Date
|1 October 2018
|Starring
|Stalin, Sujitha, Kumaran Thangarajan, Venkat Ranganathan
|Language
|Tamil
|Working Time
|20 to 24 mins in keeping with episode
[/su_table]
Pandian Retail outlets Serial Solid & Staff
Primary Solid
- Stalin as Moorthy
- Sujitha as Dhanam
- Venkat Ranganathan as Jeeva
- Hema Rajkumar as Meena
- Kumaran Thangarajan as Kathir
- Kavya Arivumani as Mullai
- Saravana Vickram as Kannan
- Satyasai Krishna
- Sheela as Lakshmi Pandian
- Shanthi Williams as “Pillaiyar Patti” Parvathy
- Sumangali as Vanitha
- David Solomon Raja as Jaganathan
- Cumbum Meena Sellamuthu as Kasthuri Jaganathan
- Nalinikanth as Janardhanan
- Vinuja Vijay as Swetha Janardhanan
- Sri Vidhya Shankar as Kalai Janardhanan
- Nellai Siva as Kumaresan
Pandian Retail outlets Plot
The plot of the tale revolves across the solidarity some of the 4 brothers. The elder brother is married and his spouse cares neatly for the entire last brothers as their mom. And the serial strikes with the entire anti-characters as standard within the taste of Vijay Tv.
Pandian Retail outlets Episode
Watch Pandian Retail outlets serial episodes on-line,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.