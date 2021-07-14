Pandian Retail outlets Serial Wiki, Episodes, Solid & Staff | Vijay TV

Pandian Retail outlets Serial is a Tamil Language Circle of relatives Drama this is but to be premiered on Big name Vijay TV on 1 October 2018. The serial options Stalin, Sujitha, Kumaran Thangarajan, Venkat Ranganathan within the lead roles, and plenty of new faces within the supporting roles. The tale revolves round Pandian, his spouse and her affection in opposition to her husband’s 3 brothers. Take a look at underneath for Pandian Retail outlets Serial Wiki, Episodes, Promos, and different main points.

Pandian Retail outlets Serial Complete Main points

[su_table]

Title Pandian Retail outlets Director But to be up to date Channel Big name Vijay TV Timing Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM – 10.30 PM Style Romantic Circle of relatives Drama Unencumber Date 1 October 2018 Starring Stalin, Sujitha, Kumaran Thangarajan, Venkat Ranganathan Language Tamil Working Time 20 to 24 mins in keeping with episode [/su_table]

Pandian Retail outlets Serial Solid & Staff

Primary Solid

Stalin as Moorthy

Sujitha as Dhanam

Venkat Ranganathan as Jeeva

Hema Rajkumar as Meena

Kumaran Thangarajan as Kathir

Kavya Arivumani as Mullai

Saravana Vickram as Kannan

Satyasai Krishna

Sheela as Lakshmi Pandian

Shanthi Williams as “Pillaiyar Patti” Parvathy

Sumangali as Vanitha

David Solomon Raja as Jaganathan

Cumbum Meena Sellamuthu as Kasthuri Jaganathan

Nalinikanth as Janardhanan

Vinuja Vijay as Swetha Janardhanan

Sri Vidhya Shankar as Kalai Janardhanan

Nellai Siva as Kumaresan

Pandian Retail outlets Plot

The plot of the tale revolves across the solidarity some of the 4 brothers. The elder brother is married and his spouse cares neatly for the entire last brothers as their mom. And the serial strikes with the entire anti-characters as standard within the taste of Vijay Tv.

Pandian Retail outlets Episode

Watch Pandian Retail outlets serial episodes on-line,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar