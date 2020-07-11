Pandora Unveils ‘Most-Thumbed Movie Songs’ Playlist – Variety

Streaming platform Pandora has unveiled its Most-Thumbed Movie Songs Playlist. Primarily based on Pandora listeners’ thumbs-up exercise, 102 of the preferred film songs had been rounded up.

Among the many most-thumbed tracks are “Earned It” by the Weeknd from “Fifty Shades of Gray,” “See You Once more” by Wiz Khalifa that includes Charlie Puth from “Livid 7” and “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri from “Twilight.”

Different basic film songs featured embody “Titanic’s” “My Coronary heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, “I Will All the time Love You” by Whitney Houston from “The Bodyguard” and “Mrs. Robinson” from “The Graduate” by Simon and Garfunkel.

Oscar winners for greatest unique tune additionally making the playlist are Adele’s “Skyfall,” from the James Bond film of the identical identify, and the 2018 winner “Shallow” by Woman Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the “A Star Is Born” remake.

The playlist may be streamed right here. Right here’s the complete listing of most-thumbed and liked film songs:

“Earned It (Fifty Shades of Gray)” – The Weeknd – “50 Shades of Gray”

“See You Once more (Feat. Charlie Puth)” – Wiz Khalifa – “Livid 7”

“A Thousand Years” – Christina Perri – “Twilight”

“Lose Your self” – Eminem – “eight Mile”

“Iris” – The Goo Goo Dolls – “Metropolis of Angels”

“Damaged (Feat. Amy Lee)” – Seether – “The Punisher”

“Someplace Over The Rainbow/What A Great World” – Thomas Newman – “Meet Joe Black”

“Regulate (feat. Nate Dogg)” – Warren G – “Above the Rim”

“Finish Of The Highway” – Boyz II Males – “Boomerang”

“I Will All the time Love You” – Whitney Houston – “The Bodyguard”

“Pleased” – Pharrell Williams – “Despicable Me 2”

“Love Me Like You Do” – Ellie Goulding – “Fifty Shades of Gray”

“Gangsta’s Paradise (feat. L.V.)” – Coolio – “Harmful Minds”

“Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor – “Rocky III”

“Can’t Cease the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”

“Blow Me Away (Soundtrack Model)” – Martin O’Donnell & Michael Salvatori – “Halo 2”

“Younger And Stunning” – Lana Del Rey – “The Nice Gatsby”

“The Sweetest Factor (feat. Lauryn Hill)” – Refugee Camp Allstars – “Love Jones”

“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees – “Saturday Night time Fever”

“My Little Woman” – Tim McGraw – “My Buddy Flicka”

“Breakaway ” – Kelly Clarkson – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

“Right this moment Was A Fairytale” – Taylor Swift – “Valentine’s Day”

“Woman Marmalade ” – Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & Pink – “Moulin Rouge”

“I Don’t Need To Miss A Factor ” – Aerosmith – “Armageddon”

“Elastic Coronary heart (Feat. The Weeknd & Diplo)” – Sia – “The Starvation Video games: Catching Fireplace”

“(Every part I Do) I Do It for You” – Bryan Adams – “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“I Wanna Intercourse You Up (Single Combine)” – Colour Me Badd – “New Jack Metropolis”

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Remastered)” – Bob Dylan – “Pat Garrett and Billy The Child”

“I Cross My Coronary heart” – George Strait – “Pure Nation”

“Mrs. Robinson ” – Simon & Garfunkel – “The Graduate”

“Take My Breath Away (Re-Recorded)” – Berlin – “Prime Gun”

“I Am A Man Of Fixed Sorrow (feat. Dan Tyminski)” – The Soggy Backside Boys – “O Brother, The place Artwork Thou?”

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” – Invoice Medley and Jennifer Warnes – “Soiled Dancing”

“My Coronary heart Will Go On” – Céline Dion – “Titanic”

“Don’t Let Go (Love)” – En Vogue – “Set It Off”

“Again in Time” – Pitbull – “Males in Black 3”

“Impartial Girls, Pt. 1 (#1’s Edit)” – Future’s Youngster – “Charlie’s Angels”

“Decode” – Paramore – “Twilight”

“Nothing’s Gonna Cease Us Now” – Starship – “Model”

“Kiss” – Prince – “Below the Cherry Moon”

“When Doves Cry” – Prince – “Purple Rain”

“Night time Fever (From “Saturday Night time Fever” Soundtrack)” – Bee Gees – “Saturday Night time Fever”

“Purple Rain” – Prince – “Purple Rain”

“Blaze Of Glory” – Jon Bon Jovi – “Younger Weapons II”

“You’re the One That I Need” – Olivia Newton-John – “Grease”

“Hazard Zone ” – Kenny Loggins – “Prime Gun”

“All the way down to the River to Pray” – Alison Krauss – “O Brother, The place Artwork Thou?”

“Shallow (Radio Edit)” – Woman Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

“Solely Hope” – Mandy Moore – “A Stroll to Keep in mind”

“Name Me” – Blondie -” American Gigolo”

“All of the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Black Panther”

“Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” – Whitney Houston – “Ready to Exhale”

“Skyfall” – Adele – “Skyfall”

“You Are the Music in Me ” – (Soundtrack Model) Troy & Gabriella – “Excessive Faculty Musical 2”

“Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) (Soundtrack Model) (feat. Ol’ DB)” – Pras Michel – “Bulworth”

“Glory of Love” – Peter Cetera – “Karate Child Half II”

“Countless Love” – The Supremes – “Countless Love”

“Summer time Nights (Feat. John Travolta)” – Olivia Newton-John – “Grease”

“Rewrite The Stars” – Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Best Showman”

“Nothing However Bother” – Lil Wayne & Charlie Puth – “808”

“Ghostbusters” – Ray Parker Jr. & Raydio – “Ghostbusters”

“Can’t Assist Falling in Love” – UB40 – “Sliver”

“Virtually Is By no means Sufficient” – Ariana Grande & Nathan Sykes- “The Mortal Devices: Metropolis of Bones”

“Falling Slowly” – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova – “As soon as”

“Arthur’s Theme (Finest That You Can Do)” – Christopher Cross – “Arthur”

“A Arduous Day’s Night time (Remastered 2015)” – The Beatles – “A Arduous Day’s Night time”

“Flashdance… What a Feeling” – Irene Cara – “Flashdance”

“The Son of Flynn” – Daft Punk – “Tron: Legacy”

“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Highlights Model)” – Jennifer Hudson – “Dreamgirls”

“Come Collectively” – The Beatles – “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Membership Band”

“Towards All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Dwell)” – Phil Collins – “Towards All Odds”

“Dwell And Let Die (2018 Remaster)” – Paul McCartney & Wings – “Dwell and Let Die”

“On the Highway Once more” – Willie Nelson – “Honeysuckle Rose”

“Don’t You Neglect About Me (Dwell) (1987)” – Easy Minds – “The Breakfast Membership”

“Loopy For You” – Madonna – “Imaginative and prescient Quest”

“The Energy Of Love” – Huey Lewis and the Information – “Again to the Future”

“How Do I Dwell ” – Trisha Yearwood – “Con Air”

“Keep (I Missed You)” – Lisa Loeb – “Actuality Bites”

“Once more” – Janet Jackson – “Poetic Justice”

“Virtually Paradise” – Mike Reno And Ann Wilson – “Footloose”

“Til I Hear It From You ” – Gin Blossoms – “Empire Information”

“Heartland” – George Strait – “Pure Nation”

“I Simply Known as to Say I Love You” – Stevie Surprise – “The Girl In Pink”

“Mamma Mia” – Mamma Mia (Authentic Movement Image Forged) – “Mamma Mia”

“Kiss From A Rose” – Seal – “Batman Endlessly”

“After All” – Cher & Peter Cetera – “Possibilities Are”

“One thing About Us” – Daft Punk – “Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem”

“Every part Is Superior” – Tegan and Sara & The Lonely Island – “The Lego Movie”

“Over the Rainbow” – Judy Garland – “The Wizard of Oz”

“Love Of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) (Feat. Widespread)” – Erykah Badu- “Brown Sugar”

“Males in Black” – Will Smith – “Males In Black”

“Pusherman” – Curtis Mayfield – “Superfly”

“Say You, Say Me” – Lionel Richie – “White Nights”

“La Bamba (45 Model)” – Los Lobos – “La Bamba”

“9 to five” – Dolly Parton – “9 to five”

“You May Be Mine” – Weapons N’ Roses – “Terminator 2”

“Final Dance ” – Donna Summer time – “Thank God It’s Friday”

“Useless Souls” – 9 Inch Nails – “The Crow”

“Streets of Philadelphia” – Bruce Springsteen – “Philadelphia”

“Cell Block Tango” – Goodwin, Denise Faye, Ekaterina Chtchelkanova, Mýa Harrison & Taye Diggs – “Chicago”

“Battle The Energy” – Public Enemy – “Do the Proper Factor”

“Jai Ho! ” – A.R. Rahman – “Slumdog Millionaire”