Pandya Retailer (Famous person Plus) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Pandya Retailer (Famous person Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Pandya Retailer is an Indian tv display directed through Pradip Yadav. It stars Kinshuk Mahajan and Glossy Doshi within the lead function. The display is being produced below the banner of Sphere Origins. It’s remake of Famous person Vijay’s Tamil serial Pandian Retail outlets.
|Identify
|Pandya Retailer
|Primary Forged
|Kinshuk Mahajan and Glossy Doshi
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Pradip Yadav
|Manufacturer
|Sunjoy Waddhwa
Komal Sunjoy Waddhwa
|Tale & Screenplay
|Shilpa Choubey
Sushil Choubey
|Discussion
|Raghuvir Shekhawat
|Editor
|Janak Chauhan
|DoP
|Santosh Suryavanshi
|Song
|Sargam Jassu
Nakash Aziz
|Mission Head
|Sumit Dubey
|Ingenious Director
|Aman Jain
Dharmi Chheda
Kashvi Sharma
|Manufacturing Area
|Sphereorigins Multivision Non-public Restricted
Forged
The entire solid of TV display Pandya Retailer :
Kinshuk Mahajan
As : Gautam Pandya
Glossy Doshi
As : Dhara Pandya
Kruttika Desai
As : Suman Pandya (Gautam’s mom)
Pallavi Rao
As : Prafulla (Gautam’s aunt)
Krunal Pandit
As : Jagat Narayan (Prafulla’s husband)
Akshay Kharodia
As : Dev Pandya (Gautam’s brother)
Mohit Parmar
As : Krish Pandya (Gautam’s brother)
Kanwar Dhillon
As : Shiva Pandya (Gautam’s brother)
Alice Kaushik
As : Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s spouse)
Simran Budharup
As : Rishita Pandya (Dev’s spouse)
Shyaam Makhecha
As : Hardik (Dhara’s brother)
Vandana Vithlani
As : Kamini Fui (Rishita’s aunt)
Jovian Fernandes
As : Younger Dev Pandya (Gautam’s brother)
Swaranim Neema
As : Younger Krish Pandya (Gautam’s brother)
Harminder Singh
As : Younger Shiva Pandya (Gautam’s brother)
Shrashti Maheshwari
As : Anita
Mohit Sharma
As : Jignesh (Anita’s father)
Farukh Saeed
As : Darshan Pandya (Gautam’s father)
Time
Pandya Retailer is telecast Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on Famous person Plus channel. It premiered on 25 January 2021. This display changed Lockdown Ki Love Tale within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display is given under.
|Channel Identify
|Famous person Plus
|On-line VOD
|Disney + Hotstar
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|25 January 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|10am (Monday to Saturday)
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
