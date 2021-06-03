Pandya Retailer (Famous person Plus) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Pandya Retailer (Famous person Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Pandya Retailer is an Indian tv display directed through Pradip Yadav. It stars Kinshuk Mahajan and Glossy Doshi within the lead function. The display is being produced below the banner of Sphere Origins. It’s remake of Famous person Vijay’s Tamil serial Pandian Retail outlets.

Identify Pandya Retailer Primary Forged Kinshuk Mahajan and Glossy Doshi Style Drama Director Pradip Yadav Manufacturer Sunjoy Waddhwa

Komal Sunjoy Waddhwa Tale & Screenplay Shilpa Choubey

Sushil Choubey Discussion Raghuvir Shekhawat Editor Janak Chauhan DoP Santosh Suryavanshi Song Sargam Jassu

Nakash Aziz Mission Head Sumit Dubey Ingenious Director Aman Jain

Dharmi Chheda

Kashvi Sharma Manufacturing Area Sphereorigins Multivision Non-public Restricted

Forged

The entire solid of TV display Pandya Retailer :

Kinshuk Mahajan

As : Gautam Pandya

Glossy Doshi

As : Dhara Pandya

Kruttika Desai

As : Suman Pandya (Gautam’s mom)

Pallavi Rao

As : Prafulla (Gautam’s aunt)

Krunal Pandit

As : Jagat Narayan (Prafulla’s husband)

Akshay Kharodia

As : Dev Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Mohit Parmar

As : Krish Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Kanwar Dhillon

As : Shiva Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Alice Kaushik

As : Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s spouse)

Simran Budharup

As : Rishita Pandya (Dev’s spouse)

Shyaam Makhecha

As : Hardik (Dhara’s brother)

Vandana Vithlani

As : Kamini Fui (Rishita’s aunt)

Jovian Fernandes

As : Younger Dev Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Swaranim Neema

As : Younger Krish Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Harminder Singh

As : Younger Shiva Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Shrashti Maheshwari

As : Anita

Mohit Sharma

As : Jignesh (Anita’s father)

Farukh Saeed

As : Darshan Pandya (Gautam’s father)

Time

Pandya Retailer is telecast Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on Famous person Plus channel. It premiered on 25 January 2021. This display changed Lockdown Ki Love Tale within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Famous person Plus On-line VOD Disney + Hotstar Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 25 January 2021 Repeat Telecast Time 10am (Monday to Saturday) Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

