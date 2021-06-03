Pandya Retailer (Famous person Plus) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Pandya Store (Star Plus) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Pandya Retailer (Famous person Plus) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Pandya Retailer (Famous person Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Pandya Retailer is an Indian tv display directed through Pradip Yadav. It stars Kinshuk Mahajan and Glossy Doshi within the lead function. The display is being produced below the banner of Sphere Origins. It’s remake of Famous person Vijay’s Tamil serial Pandian Retail outlets.

Identify Pandya Retailer
Primary Forged Kinshuk Mahajan and Glossy Doshi
Style Drama
Director Pradip Yadav
Manufacturer Sunjoy Waddhwa
Komal Sunjoy Waddhwa
Tale & Screenplay Shilpa Choubey
Sushil Choubey
Discussion Raghuvir Shekhawat
Editor Janak Chauhan
DoP Santosh Suryavanshi
Song Sargam Jassu
Nakash Aziz
Mission Head Sumit Dubey
Ingenious Director Aman Jain
Dharmi Chheda
Kashvi Sharma
Manufacturing Area Sphereorigins Multivision Non-public Restricted

Forged

The entire solid of TV display Pandya Retailer :

Kinshuk Mahajan

Kinshuk Mahajan

As : Gautam Pandya

Glossy Doshi

Shiny Doshi

As : Dhara Pandya

Kruttika Desai

Kruttika Desai

As : Suman Pandya (Gautam’s mom)

Pallavi Rao

Pallavi Rao

As : Prafulla (Gautam’s aunt)

Krunal Pandit

Krunal Pandit

As : Jagat Narayan (Prafulla’s husband)

Akshay Kharodia

Akshay Kharodia

As : Dev Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Mohit Parmar

Mohit Parmar

As : Krish Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Kanwar Dhillon

Kanwar Dhillon

As : Shiva Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik

As : Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s spouse)

Simran Budharup

Simran Budharup

As : Rishita Pandya (Dev’s spouse)

Shyaam Makhecha

Shyam Makhecha

As : Hardik (Dhara’s brother)

Vandana Vithlani

Vandana Vithlani

As : Kamini Fui (Rishita’s aunt)

Jovian Fernandes

Jovian Fernandes

As : Younger Dev Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Swaranim Neema

Swaranim Neema

As : Younger Krish Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Harminder Singh

Harminder Singh

As : Younger Shiva Pandya (Gautam’s brother)

Shrashti Maheshwari

Shrashti Maheshwari

As : Anita

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma

As : Jignesh (Anita’s father)

Farukh Saeed

Farukh Saeed

As : Darshan Pandya (Gautam’s father)

Time

Pandya Retailer is telecast Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on Famous person Plus channel. It premiered on 25 January 2021. This display changed Lockdown Ki Love Tale within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Famous person Plus
On-line VOD Disney + Hotstar
Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm
Working Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 25 January 2021
Repeat Telecast Time 10am (Monday to Saturday)
Language Hindi
Nation India

Promo

You probably have extra information about the display Pandya Retailer, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

