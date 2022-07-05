Pangea Software, or the time when Apple included games on its Macs

These days, when you unlock a new Mac and browse through the preinstalled apps that come with macOS, you find only one game: chess. That has not always been the case. Two decades ago, Macs came with more games right out of the boxoffering some extra entertainment experience.

Unpack, turn on and play

If you’re old enough to remember, iMacs from the 2000s came with games like Bugdom (which you can see in the video above), Cro-Mag Rally or Nanosaur, developed by Pangea Software. For the time they were games that did not stand out for their graphic quality, but yes they did it for its performance and gameplay. Apple showed that the Macs of that time were perfect gaming machines if developers adapted their titles to the platform.

The games were rather casual, adventure games in 3D but without a big plot. Both Bugdom and Nanosaur had their own sequels, but while these were improvements, they were the last games Apple pre-installed on Macs before giving up the effort and sticking with just Chess. The transition to Intel was the step that made Apple make this decision.

And although Pangea was a company that worked exclusively for Apple, now it has ended up getting old after an attempt to sell its games on the App Store for the iPhone and iPad. Its official website anchored in past times is proof that the company has been quite forgotten.

The future is not going to go through a return of this strategy either: WWDC 2022 showed an Apple that prefers collaborate with third-party developers who optimize their games for Macs with Apple Silicon (Resident Evil VIII or No Man’s Sky) before pre-installing casual games that you can sell on Apple Arcade or the App Store. But there is the memory of being able to take a new Mac out of the box and be playing one of those games in a matter of a few minutes. At the age I was back then it was something that never ceased to amaze me.