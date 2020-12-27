Panic from Corona’s new strain: Passengers from UK to Mathura sent in isolation, 2 missing

Mathura (UP): A new strain of Corona virus New Strain has been found in Britain. After this, vigilance is being taken in different states of the country as well as in UP. People traveling to Britain have also been identified in UP’s Mathura. The Health Department has identified 14 such people who have come to Mathura who have recently traveled to Britain. Also Read – Threat of new strain corona spreading in Rajasthan, hundreds of tourists from UK arrived in state, difficult to find

Government sources said that the intelligence system is also helping in this work. According to the information, out of 14 people, three persons have returned and after investigation of six people, they have been sent to segregation for the next two weeks. However, according to health officials, their report has come negative yet this decision has been taken as a precaution. Government sources recently, people from foreign countries can be re-examined, desks of people coming from outside in health department are being made.

Dr. Bhudev, in-charge of the Quick Response Team (RRT), formed for the investigation, treatment and prevention of Kovid-19 in the district, said, "14 such people have been identified in the district who have recently returned to the UK. . In this, after taking samples of six people, they have been sent to segregation. However, their report has come negative while three have returned to the UK. "Two of the five others have gone to their home in Tonk, Rajasthan. Sample of one of the remaining three has been sent while information of two is not available. "