Panic of Coronavirus strain, 7 passengers returning from UK leave Covid-19 Positive

The whole world is in panic after the new strain of Corona virus was found in Britain. At the same time, a total of 7 passengers have been found positive from Corona virus at different places in the flight returned from London to India. Their samples have been sent to a special lab.

Two passengers, who arrived from UK, tested positive for COVID-19 at Kolkata airport on Sunday: Kolkata airport official

Out of 266 people, 5 passengers were found positive in a flight that arrived in Delhi last night. At the same time, two positives have been found in Kolkata. Samples of Kovid-19 infected found in Delhi have been sent to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC). All passengers are quarantined. The corona of all the passengers on a flight arriving in Amritsar has been tested and has been sent to Quarantine.

Let us know that a new form of Corona has been found in London recently. It is believed to be 70% more contagious than Corona. At the same time, the flight passengers who returned from London in Mumbai have also been taken directly from the airport to the hotel and a hospital.

Kolkata: Two travelers from the UK to Kolkata have been found infected with the Corona virus. Health Department officials said that an aircraft carrying 222 passengers had reached Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport from the UK on Sunday night. An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal said, “25 passengers did not have a Kovid report. So he was taken to a closely isolated center and there he was tested for corona virus. Two of these passengers have been found infected. ” Seven days for all international travelers coming to India as per the guidelines of Kovid-19

One has to live in isolation.

Trying to locate people sitting near infected passengers

With the help of the Airports Authority of India and the concerned airline, the health department is trying to locate the people sitting near these two infected passengers and they are being asked to remain isolated in the house for two weeks. The official said, “Those who have not confirmed to be infected during the Kovid-19 investigation after reaching the airport have also been asked to immediately inform the state health department if they show any signs of infection.”

Flights to and from Britain will remain suspended

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday that flights to and from Britain will be suspended from December 23 to 31 in view of the new strain of Corona virus coming out.

Kovid-19 check mandatory after all passengers arrive at the airport

The Civil Aviation Ministry had said that the Kovid-19 probe would be mandatory after all passengers arriving by UK flights arrived at the airport by Tuesday.

Kovid-19’s new ‘Stan’ is more contagious

When asked about the new strain of corona virus, an official of the State Health Department said, “All we know is that the new ‘stain’ of Kovid-19 is more contagious. To talk about this, we will need a detailed report of ‘clinical test’ of the people infected with it. “

9,401 people died in West Bengal.

According to the Bulletin of the Health Department, as of Monday, 5,38,343 cases of Kovid-19 were reported in West Bengal and 9,401 people have died due to the virus in the state.