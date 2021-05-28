Panic Sequence – Brace Your self, Amazon High Video’s Latest Teenager Sequence May Motive Some Panic

Panic Sequence: How a ways would you pass to flee the cases you had been born in? In Panic, a brand new Amazon High Video sequence, highschool seniors possibility their lives once a year to compete in a sport which they imagine is the one price tag out in their small the town in Texas. The only-hour drama sequence, written and created via Lauren Oliver and in accordance with her bestselling novel, guarantees some prime octane motion as those seniors spend their summer season struggling with it out to struggle for a greater existence.

However this yr, the stakes are upper, the demanding situations are deadlier and there’s a $50,000 prize up for grabs. The gamers will come head to head with their inner most, darkest fears as they put their bravest foot ahead in a sport the place actually anything else can occur. From going through roaring fires and a tiger at the prowl to gamers even being buried alive – it is a sport now not for the faint of center. Each and every participant has a explanation why to win, and each and every one is keen to do no matter it takes. The one query stays – how a ways are they keen to move?

With a premise that isn’t a ways got rid of from the Starvation Video games trilogy, the younger gamers navigate betrayal, concern, friendship and sparks of younger love because the demanding situations get tougher and the video games get rougher. Each participant on this sport has their very own tale, and their very own anxieties and secrets and techniques. For lots of characters on this sequence they’d by no means imagine themselves to be fearless. But if they in finding one thing, anyone to struggle for, they’ll uncover they’re braver than they ever idea. As they are saying within the trailer, “You were given to understand what to be terrified of, when to be terrified of it and when to understand the variation.”

The display brings in combination a solid of emerging stars and inexperienced persons together with Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Enrique Murciano whose stellar performances make it a nail biting watch. So get that popcorn able, relax and are living vicariously throughout the lives of those teenagers risking their lives for without equal money prize. All 10 episodes premiere on Amazon High Video at the twenty eighth of Would possibly, keep tuned!