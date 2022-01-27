Panjab Meeting Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi on Punjab excursion nowadays, digital rally at 3 pm after paying obeisance in temples and gurudwaras

Panjab Meeting Election 2022: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) These days i.e. on Thursday 27 January might be on Punjab excursion. Polling for the Punjab Meeting Election 2022 is to be hung on February 20. Together with all of the Congress applicants for the 117 meeting seats within the state, Rahul Gandhi may also discuss with many spiritual puts in Punjab. After paying obeisance and darshan in gurudwaras and temples, he held a digital rally at round 3 pm.Rahul Gandhi’s Digital Rally) will cope with. In reality, via this discuss with of Rahul Gandhi, Congress needs to turn energy within the state.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: Congress’s large motion on Kishor Upadhyay, expelled from the birthday party for six years

All through his one-day discuss with, Rahul Gandhi accompanied all 117 Congress applicants to Shri Harmandir Sabih (Shri Harmandir Sabih) in Amritsar at round 9 am.Harmandir Sahib) will bow down. After this, he’s going to discuss with Durgiana temple with all of the applicants at round 10 am and can discuss with Lord Valmiki shrine at round 11 am and worship there too. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Polls 2022: No longer Ramnagar, now former CM Harish Rawat will contest from this seat of Uttarakhand

At round 12 midday, Rahul Gandhi traveled via highway to Jalandhar (Jalandhar) and right here he’s going to cope with a digital rally ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ at White Diamond, Mithapur Jalandhar at round 3 pm. Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Amit Shah’s assembly with Jat leaders, Jayant Chaudhary answered at the proposal of BJP MP

Our Visionary chief Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on twenty seventh January. Each Congress employee appears to be like ahead to welcoming him in Punjab… %.twitter.com/N3pDyaDYzg – Navjot Singh Sidhu (sherryontopp) January 25, 2022

It’s to be recognized that only some months sooner than the elections, the Congress had defeated Amarinder Singh (Singh) within the state.Capt Amarinder Singh) rather than Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) used to be made the Leader Minister. Alternatively, the Congress says that the birthday party will announce the identify of the brand new leader minister within the state most effective after the present meeting elections. Congress says birthday party president Navjot Singh Sidhu (Punjab Vidhansabha Election 2022)Navjot Singh Sidhu), Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar will lead the birthday party to energy for the second one time in a row.

The Aam Aadmi Celebration (Aam Aadmi Celebration)Aam Aadmi Celebration) is giving a difficult pageant to the Congress in Punjab and it did smartly within the closing meeting elections. AAP’s toughen base has additionally larger for the reason that closing meeting elections and this time the birthday party has received Bhagwant Mann (Bhagwant Mann) has been declared as his leader ministerial face. The birthday party has made many guarantees to woo the folks of the state. Then again, former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has shaped his personal birthday party and is contesting the meeting elections in alliance with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (United).

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has tweeted about Rahul Gandhi’s whole program. The Election Fee has banned large rallies within the elections of 5 states together with Punjab and requested to carry digital rallies. That is Rahul Gandhi’s first discuss with to Punjab after this ban via the Election Fee.

