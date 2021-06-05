Pankhuri Awasthy (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Pankhuri Awasthy (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Pankhuri Awasthy is an Indian tv and movie actress. She is understood for taking part in Razia in Razia Sultan. She has additionally labored in different tv displays comparable to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Suryaputra Karn. In 2020, She made her movie debut with Bollywood movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring along Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar.

Start & Circle of relatives

Pankhuri Awasthy used to be born on 31 March 1991 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Her father title is Sanjay Awasthy and mom title is Arti Awasthy. She has 2 sibling named Abhishek and Rajat Awasthy. Pankhuri did her training from Bluebells Faculty World, New Delhi and finished her Bachelors of Arts (Hons) in English from Hindu Faculty, College of Delhi, New Delhi.

Bio

Occupation

Awasthy first went to Bangalore for a role in advertising however then in 2014 she ultimately moved to Mumbai to creating her occupation in appearing. Her first debut TV collection used to be Yeh Hai Aashiqui My Dil Is going Left Proper Left within the yr 2014. In the similar yr she additionally seemed in MTV Fanaah Season 2 as Seher. In 2015, she were given immense popularity by means of the function of Razia Sultan in &TV’s ancient drama Razia Sultan. Then she additionally performed Draupadi within the mythological drama Suryaputra Karn, Amla in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Vedika Agarwal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and so forth.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Bluebells Faculty World, New Delhi
Faculty Hindu Faculty, College of Delhi
Tutorial Qualification Bachelors of Arts (Hons) in English
Debut Tv : Yeh Hai Aashiqui – My Dil Is going Left Proper Left (2014)
Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2013)
Movie : Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)
Awards Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes
Weight 59 Kg
Determine Size 34-26-34
Eye Color Darkish Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Leisure pursuits Travelling, Studying Novels and Dancing
Private Lifestyles

On October 2017, Awasthy and Gautam Rode (who may be an actor) were given engaged and on February 2018, they They were given married in Alwar.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Boyfriends Gautam Rode (Actor)
Gautam Rode
Marriage Date February 2018
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Web Value Now not To be had
Social Media Presence

Some Details About Pankhuri Awasthy

  • Pankhuri Awasthy used to be born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and taken up in Delhi, India.
  • Earlier than getting into in leisure business, she used to paintings as an Assistant Supervisor at ITC Lodges in Bangalore.
  • In 2020, her first debut movie used to be Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan wherein performed the function Kusum.
  • She additionally featured in episodic function in &TV’s display Laal Ishq.
  • She used to be nominated for Indian Television tube Award for Easiest Recent New Face (Feminine), ITA Award for Easiest Actor (Feminine) Standard however sadly didn’t prevail to win.

When you’ve got extra information about Pankhuri Awasthy. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

