Pantheon Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An American adult animation science fiction television programme called Pantheon Season 3 is available. The program’s creator is Craig Silverstein.

The show is based on Ken Liu’s short story collection. On September 1, 2022, the series will debut on AMC+.

AMC announced on August 3, 2018, that a writers room has been set up for the animated series Pantheon. The first animated drama original hour-long series on AMC is called Pantheon. Craig Silverstein is the series’ creator and executive producer.

On September 1, 2022, the first season began to broadcast. Fans of Pantheon are eager to learn more about the new season and are really happy about the third installment.

September got off to a great start in the realm of the series with the premiere of Craig Silverstein’s animated series Pantheon.

There are just two episodes left until the season finale of the well-liked series, which already has an excellent rating on IMDB.

The Apocalypse Triptych, a brief series by Ken Liu (The Hidden Girl), served as the inspiration for the Pantheon series.

Pantheon Season 3 Release Date

After being announced, Pantheon’s first season debuted on September 1, 2022. There were eight episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. Everyone who wanted to see it may do so on HIDIVE and the AMC+ official YouTube account.

Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if Pantheon will have a third season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

Pantheon Season 3 Cast

The third season of the show is still under wraps, however it is certain that the first season’s cast will return. If it is, the Pantheon Season 3 cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt as Ellen Kim, Daniel Dae Kim as David Kim, Paul Dano as Caspian, Katie Chang as Maddie Kim, and Aaron Eckhart as Cary.

Pantheon Season 3 Trailer

Pantheon Season 3 Plot

The show has not received a third season renewal from AMC. Since there aren’t many facts known about Pantheon’s third season, we can only infer some things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

The brilliant inventor Stephen Holstrom, who founded the tech company Logarithms, talked in 2001 about his ambition to achieve digital immortality via the development of “Uploaded Intelligence,” or “U.I.,” which involves scanning human brains and uploading the results to the cloud.

Years after Holstrom’s passing, Logarithms carried on his endeavour, using a variety of unethical and unlawful tactics to accomplish its objectives.

Maddie Kim, a tormented youngster who had been devastated by the loss of her adored father two years earlier, finds unusual internet assistance from someone who was later identified as David, her departed father.

David claims that after a devastating and experimental brain scan, his mind was successfully transferred to Logarithms’ Cloud, and that Logarithms misled to his family regarding the findings.

Maddie enlists assistance from others in an effort to preserve her father, and she finally succeeds in getting possession of his U.I., but the family continues to be under danger from logarithms.

Engineer Chanda from the Alliance Telecom firm in India wants to bring in a digital paradise using U.I. technology.

Following a meeting with a competitor, Chanda’s dishonest employer abducted him and confessed that Alliance Telecom had been conducting U.I. research behind closed doors.

Chanda is scanned, leading to his physical death, and his U.I. is then uploaded to do out mundane jobs inside Alliance’s networks.

Chanda escapes from his virtual cage and turns into a rogue wildcard with assistance from the prior U.I. victims.

A worldwide plot that Maddie and Caspian are caught in might start a new world war. Science fiction serves as the basis for the animated television series Pantheon.

The show centres on a girl called Maddie who is constantly teased and who unpredictably starts receiving letters from an enigmatic guy posing as her late father.

Additionally, when she looks into him, she learns the truth about a larger conspiracy involving the company that does human brain scan experiments.

We don’t yet know what the second season of The Pantheon will bring. The finale of the initial season won’t be here for a long. At the conclusion, there could be a hint or two about what’s to come.

