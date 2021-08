Panthrand is a Malayalam language film. The film free up date is 12 November 2021. It contains Vinayakan, Shine Tom Chacko within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves across the lifetime of more than one males. They move paths dealing with an identical problems. Will they unite to combat towards the typical danger?

Panthrand Forged

Director: Leo Thaddeus

Style: Drama, Journey, Motion

Language: Malayalam

Unencumber Date: 12 November 2021