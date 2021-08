Panthrand is a film in Malayalam. The movie’s unlock date is November 12, 2021. It options Vinayakan, Shine Tom Chacko within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves across the lives of a number of males. They move paths with identical issues. Will they unite to battle in opposition to the typical risk?

Pantrand Forged

Director: Leo Thaddeus

Style: Drama, Journey, Motion

Language: Malayalam

Unlock date: November 12, 2021