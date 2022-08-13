Paola Longoria criticized the management of Ana Gabriela Guevara for lack of support in Conade: “It’s a shame”

Paola Longoria criticized Ana Gabriela Guevara’s management for lack of supports at the Conade Photo: Instagram/@paolongoria/@elgransaltomx/Daniel Augusto/cuartoscuro.com

The management of the renowned Mexican athlete, Ana Gabriela Guevara at the head of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) has been one of the most criticized in recent years by the various irregularities presented since 2018 that is in charge of said body, as well as the lack of support for Mexican athletes

Several Mexican athletes have raised their voices on more than one occasion against the former world champion in athletics, now it was up to Paola Longoria, who is one of the most vaunted Mexican athletes of the last five years in national sport.

The number one female racquetball player in the world offered an interview for ABC Sports There he narrated that his sports scholarship was reduced by almost 70 percent and that he has not even received the six thousand pesos that correspond to him.

Press conference at the Ana Gabriela Guevara and Donovan Carrillo headquarters. Photo: Twitter CONADE

“I have to say it, It is a shame that Mexican sport is in this situation now and more in a sport that we have given too much satisfaction. We are the sport that gave all the medals in the Pan American Games and yes, we are not an Olympic sport, but in what corresponds to us as a discipline we do give the results”, he condemned.

During the second week of August, the Mexican Racquetball Federation (FMR) denounced that Conade had refused to provide support to the Mexican team of said sport, facing the World Racquetball Championship which will take place from August 18 to 28 in San Luis Potosí.

In the statement presented to the press through social networks, The FMR made special emphasis on the fact that racquetball is one of the sports that has given Mexico the greatest triumphs and achievements in international competitions.

In response, the agency headed by Ana Gabriela Guevara indicated that the Racquetball Federation has an outstanding amount to be verified or reimbursed, since 2014, of 432 thousand 206.23 pesos; In addition, it has non-compliance with requirements in the operating rules of the National Program for Physical Culture and Sports for fiscal year 2022.

Under that tenor, the renowned Mexican racquetball player who has stated his desire to direct the Conade on more than one occasion when he retiresassured that he respects Guevara’s career as an athlete, but ‘cannot remain silent’ in the face of the wave of complaints that several Mexican athletes have presented.

“As an athlete I admire her cannon and I have nothing to say, but she lived it in reality and it surprises me that at this point she does not understand what she lived through at the time”, the young 33-year-old Mexican athlete evoked with notorious annoyance.

To end the Mexican racquetball player who between 2011 and 2014 won 152 wins in a row and 37 titles highlighted being a low-profile athlete in the media scene, so they cannot blame her for demanding better conditions for her and her teammates facing the Racquetball World Championship.

“I am an athlete who does not like gossip or dramas, I hardly move in that kind of thing, but it is time to raise my voice and say ‘hey, now’ “, he finished with ABC Sports.

It is worth making an x-ray of the most controversial issues of the Conade, since It is not the first time that some Mexican teams denounce the institution headed by the Olympic medalist in Athens 2004 and this “wash your hands”.

Just last July the Mexican Federation of American Football (FMFA) accused Conade of sabotaging his women’s team’s participation in the World Cup in Finland.

Another of the events that have marked the management of former athlete Mexico was when the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF) reported three audits to clarify irregularities in MXN 377 million 85 thousand 397 of the budget that Conade received in 2020.

KEEP READING:

How Ana Guevara reacted to Paola Espinosa’s retirement

Who have been the best Mexican athletes in the history of national sports

FMFA blamed Conade for the delay of the women’s team in the World Cup in Finland