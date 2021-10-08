Paolo Guerrero sad for his knee pain: “He doesn’t want to let me play”

Paolo Guerrero spoke after Peru vs Chile for Qualifying.

Paolo Guerrero started as a starter in el Peru vs Chile by Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, but could not complete it. The forward left at 62 ′ to leave his position to his friend Jefferson Farfán. The ‘Predator’ is still struggling with the issue of his knee, as he would not be fully recovered.

“After the first goal we became stronger. He gave us confidence to keep the game and handle the ball. We were really eager to score the quick goal. We saw Chile unbalanced in the first minutes, that’s why we were filled with anxiety. But we got the second and managed the match, ”he said about the 2-0 victory at home.

“I am left with the delivery of the team and the anxieties of the team. This is a winning group that is used to winning. They all sacrifice. We are united. I keep the sacrifices of the field that my teammates contribute. They leave the soul ”, added the captain of Peru.

“When this team stops being together for a long time, it is normal that it is difficult for us to understand each other on the field. But little by little we are doing it. The previous triple date we have improved and now we are better established “, he said.

He also commented on the return of Jefferson Farfán. “I am happy that Jefferson is here with us. It is a reference for everyone. The boys respect him a lot. Bring your experience. It’s very important. I always talk to him about the national team, I was eager to return. When he was injured, he was concerned about the ‘bicolor’. Now we are happy with him ”.

Finally, he said that his knee is not well. “First I have to resolve the issue of my knee, which seems to not want to let me play r. I’m handling it calmly. I have to be patient. It is important for me to be playing. In my team I do not do it and it leaves me sad. But hey, keep working ”.

PRIOR INFORMATION OF PERU VS BOLIVIA

Peru and Bolivia will meet this Sunday, October 10 at the Hernando Siles Stadium. The local comes from falling 3-0 against Ecuador away from home, so they will come out with the ‘knife between their teeth’ against the national team. Everything goes from 3:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Movistar Deportes (cable) and América TV (open signal) they will be in charge of transmitting the meeting live and direct. But you can also follow the Infobae Peru website, which will have the minute by minute with all the incidents: goals, best plays, controversies and much more.

