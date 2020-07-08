Paolo Sorrentino to Direct Netflix Film ‘The Hand of God’ – Variety

Paolo Sorrentino will return to his hometown of Naples for function movie “The Hand of God” for Netflix.

Produced by “The Nice Magnificence” director alongside Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle-backed The Condominium Photos, the movie shall be produced in Naples. Sorrentino will each write and direct, although additional particulars in regards to the mission stay sparse. The movie’s title, nevertheless, could also be a reference to Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona, who was a personality in Sorrentino’s 2015 movie “Youth.”

In an interview with Variety in 2015, Sorrentino mentioned of the soccer legend: “Other than all of the issues I’ve mentioned earlier than about Maradona, he involuntarily saved my life. I misplaced my mother and father once I was 16 in an accident with the heating system in a home within the mountains the place I all the time used to go to with them. That weekend, I didn’t go as a result of I needed to go watch Maradona and S.S.C Napoli play a match in Empoli, and that saved me.”

Commenting on “The Hand of God” and referencing 2001’s “One Man Up,” Sorrentino mentioned: “I’m excited on the concept of filming in Naples once more precisely 20 years after my first movie. ‘The Hand of God’ represents for the primary time in my profession an intimate and private movie, a novel of formation directly light-hearted and painful.

“The mutual understanding between myself and Teresa Moneo, David Kosse and Scott Stuber from Netflix on the that means of the movie was fast and dazzling. They made me really feel at house, a great situation, as a result of that is exactly what this movie means to me: going again house,” mentioned Sorrentino.

David Kosse, VP of worldwide unique movie at Netflix, added: “I’ve all the time been an enormous fan of Paolo Sorrentino in order quickly as we had been offered with ‘The Hand of God,’ we knew that we needed to accomplice with him and Lorenzo on this mission. It’s an honor to work with one of the best filmmakers in Europe and to convey his unimaginable story to the world.”

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Movies, referred to as the movie “a fantastically written story in [Sorrentino’s] signature type.”

“To construct a terrific movie studio you want nice filmmakers from each half of the world, telling tales in all languages,” continued Stuber. “With the bulk of our membership exterior of the U.S., beneath David’s management, we’ve been rising our worldwide movie enterprise over the previous 12 months and look ahead to bringing Paolo’s story and so many others to a world viewers.”

Lorenzo Mieli, CEO of The Condominium, added: “It’s all the time an actual pleasure to work with Paolo, and this time I’m happier than ever to be producing a movie with him. Each time we embark on a brand new mission collectively, I’m all the time stunned by Paolo’s potential to reshuffle the playing cards and strategy issues from a special approach. His potential to look steadfastly forward has enabled us to forge the right partnership with Netflix — the undisputed protagonists of innovation — so we are able to embark on this thrilling new journey collectively.”