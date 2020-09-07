Paolo Taviani On His New Film ‘Leonora Addio’

Paolo Taviani, of revered filmmaking duo the Taviani brothers, is again behind the digital camera — this time with out his brother Vittorio, who died in 2018.

Taviani is capturing “Leonora Addio,” a surreal drama that takes its cue from a brief story by nice Italian playwright and writer Luigi Pirandello. It’s a long-gestating challenge that Paolo says he and Vittorio had lengthy supposed to movie collectively.

Italy’s Fandango Gross sales has taken worldwide distribution for the movie and will probably be kicking off world gross sales outdoors Italy throughout the Toronto Worldwide Film Pageant’s on-line movie market this month.

Co-produced by Donatella Palermo’s Stemal Leisure and Rai Cinema with France’s Les Movies d’Ici, “Leonora” began principal pictures on the finish of July at Cinecittà Studios and also will be capturing in Sicily. Manufacturing is predicted to wrap in October and Taviani stated he expects to finish the movie by yr’s finish.

The Taviani brothers beforehand drew from Pirandello for his or her 1984 drama “Kaos.” This movie attracts from a Pirandello novella titled “Il Chiodo” “that impressed me by how surreal and grotesque it’s,” Paolo Taviani stated.

“However I’m not attempting to be true to the Pirandello,” Taviani added, noting how the Taviani’s prior to now have been criticized by some for “ruining Tolstoy,” once they directed an adaptation of the Russian novelist’s “Resurrection.”

The complicated narrative interweaves a story of three surreal Pirandello funerals with the story of the homicide of a younger Sicilian immigrant boy in Brooklyn, impressed by “Il Chiodo,” which was printed shortly earlier than Pirandello’s dying.

“The conclusion of those two tales will remind the viewers that life is theater and every thing is spectacle,” Taviani stated in his director’s assertion.

The movie’s forged contains Fabrizio Ferracane, who just lately received a David di Donatello award for his function in Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor,” distinguished stage and display actor Massimo Popolizio, and a number of other little one actors (pictured) who Taviani stated “are wonderful.”

Oscar-winning composer Nicola Piovani (“Life is Lovely”) is composing the rating.

Taviani stated one element of the movie entails archive supplies tracing Italian historical past by the many years from the 1940s onwards, and in addition clips from Italian cinema classics celebrating the post-war golden period of Italian cinema.

“Vittorio and I thought of this period simply as necessary because the Renaissance,” he stated, including that “immediately’s youths don’t know the greatness of Italian cinema.”

Filmic supplies will embody desaturated clips from “Kaos.”

The Taviani brothers emerged within the 1970’s as a distinguished filmmaking duo whose works blended neo-realism with extra trendy storytelling in works similar to “Padre Padrone” which received the 1977 Cannes Palme d’Or, and World Struggle II drama “The Evening of the Taking pictures Stars” (1982).

Extra just lately, they received the Berlin Golden Bear in 2012 with “Caesar Should Die,” which is about high-security inmates performing Shakespeare. They subsequently shot “Wondrous Boccaccio,” (2014), an adaptation of “The Decameron,” and “Una Questione Privata” in 2017, based mostly on a novella by Italian writer Beppe Fenoglio.